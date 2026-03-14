BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honours

It's not just the seasoned legends who will be recognised; today's shining stars will also receive accolades. Shubman Gill, the captain of the Indian ODI and Test teams, has been selected for the 'Best International Cricketer' award in the men's category for the second time. Smriti Mandhana will receive the 'Best International Cricketer' award in the women's category for the fifth time. In domestic cricket, Ira Jadhav and Ayush Mhatre from Mumbai, Shafali Verma from Haryana, and Harsh Dubey from Vidarbha will also be honoured for their outstanding performances in domestic cricket. The Mumbai Cricket Association has been selected as the best-performing team in domestic tournaments.