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BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honours

The BCCI is all set to create history at the Naman Awards 2026! Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 14, 2026

BCCI Naman Awards

BCCI Naman Awards winners (Photo – BCCI)

NAMAN Award Ceremony 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to host the grand 'Naman Awards 2026' in New Delhi tomorrow, March 15, 2026. This prestigious ceremony honours players who have excelled at every level of Indian cricket, be it international matches, domestic cricket, or age-group competitions. This year's event is dedicated to the legends and emerging stars who have elevated the stature of cricket in India through their hard work and outstanding performances.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award is considered the highest honour in the world of cricket. This year's most significant moment will be when Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid are bestowed with the 'Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award' for their exceptional contributions to cricket. Additionally, Mithali Raj, a prominent figure in women's cricket, will receive the 'BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women'.

Binny and Dravid to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

Roger Binny played a pivotal role in India's 1983 World Cup victory by taking the most wickets. He has also served as a player, coach, and now the President of the BCCI. Rahul Dravid, famously known as 'The Wall', has amassed over 24,000 runs. After his playing career, he groomed the team as a coach, and under his guidance, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Mithali Raj, a towering icon of women's cricket, holds the record for the most runs in ODI cricket and led India to the World Cup final twice.

Best Cricketers of the Year (2024-25 Season)

It's not just the seasoned legends who will be recognised; today's shining stars will also receive accolades. Shubman Gill, the captain of the Indian ODI and Test teams, has been selected for the 'Best International Cricketer' award in the men's category for the second time. Smriti Mandhana will receive the 'Best International Cricketer' award in the women's category for the fifth time. In domestic cricket, Ira Jadhav and Ayush Mhatre from Mumbai, Shafali Verma from Haryana, and Harsh Dubey from Vidarbha will also be honoured for their outstanding performances in domestic cricket. The Mumbai Cricket Association has been selected as the best-performing team in domestic tournaments.

Honouring Teams with 5 ICC Trophies

Something extraordinary is happening at this year's Naman Awards. The BCCI will honour all 5 Indian teams that have recently won ICC trophies. The senior men's team will be recognised for their victories in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026. The senior women's team will be honoured for winning the Women's World Cup 2025. The men's Under-19 team will be awarded for their World Cup 2026 triumph, and the women's Under-19 team for their World Cup 2025 victory. This is a golden era in Indian cricket history, which the world will witness tomorrow.

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Published on:

14 Mar 2026 03:43 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honours

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