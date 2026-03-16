IPL 2026: Five Foreign Stars Set for Debut, One Gets Surprise Entry

With less than two weeks remaining for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), the stage is set for the 19th season of the world's biggest cricket league. Like every season, franchises scout for new foreign talent through the IPL auction. This year too, teams have acquired several important foreign players. Among them, five are considered certain to make their IPL 2026 debut. These new foreign players can bring unique skills that will help franchises strengthen their playing XI and maintain balance under the four-foreigner rule. Let's take a look at the five players who are set to debut.

Ben Dwarshuis in Great Form

Australian left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis was signed by Punjab Kings for a base price of ₹1 crore. Based on his stellar performance in the BBL, he fetched ₹4.40 crore in the accelerated round. Dwarshuis, 31, has been a part of the IPL since 2018, but his IPL debut this year is highly probable, as he has shown tremendous ability in bowling on various pitches, especially slower ones.

Finn Allen Ready to Debut for KKR

New Zealand's Finn Allen, considered one of the most explosive openers in T20 cricket, is also ready to make his IPL debut. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) included him in their squad during the mini-auction. This wicketkeeper-batsman brings a fearless approach and quick footwork, allowing him to showcase his brilliant shots from the start of the match. The 26-year-old has a strike rate of over 176 in T20s. He fits perfectly into the KKR squad, which was looking for an aggressive opener who could take full advantage of the powerplay and also perform wicketkeeping duties. His place in the playing XI is considered certain.

Pathum Nissanka Can Strengthen DC's Top Order

Sri Lanka's opening batsman Pathum Nissanka was acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹4 crore in the mini-auction. This is his first IPL contract, which the Sri Lankan player will be keen to make the most of. He has been one of the consistently performing players in international cricket for the last two years. He has scored a total of 976 runs in 26 innings at a strike rate of over 160. Nissanka will strengthen DC's top order and can provide the team with a quick start.

Jordan Cox Might Get a Match or Two

Another interesting name on the list of potential IPL debutants is England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jordan Cox. He went unsold in the mini-auction, after which Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought him for ₹75 lakh. He has the ability to keep wickets and bat aggressively in the middle order. He can be useful to the team as a backup option in this big tournament. It is hoped that he will definitely get a chance to play a match or two to prove his mettle.

Surprise Entry of Blessing Muzarabani

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently announced the inclusion of Zimbabwe's prominent fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani in the squad as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. The 6 feet 8 inches tall fast bowler is ready to make his IPL debut with the Knight Riders, as Harshit Rana will not be able to play this season due to injury. Considering his recent performance in T20Is, his selection in the playing XI is certain. During the T20 World Cup 2026, he took 13 wickets in 6 matches with an economy of 7.89.