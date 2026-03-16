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Ravindra Jadeja reveals his role at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja: Rajasthan Royals' new player Ravindra Jadeja has stated that in IPL 2026, he will give his best as a senior player to offer his opinions and suggestions for the betterment of the team.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 16, 2026

IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo Source: X//Rajasthan Royals)

Ravindra Jadeja: Ahead of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals traded Ravindra Jadeja from the Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Sanju Samson and Sam Curran. What role will this senior star spin all-rounder play in RR? This question has been on everyone's mind for a long time. Now, before the start of IPL 2026, Jadeja himself has revealed his role after moving from CSK to the new franchise. It is worth noting that he made his IPL debut with this very franchise and is returning to the team after a 17-year long gap.

Will give his best - Jadeja

Speaking at the Rajasthan Royals jersey launch event before the start of the 19th season of the IPL, Jadeja admitted that as a senior player in the team, he will give his best to offer his opinions and suggestions for the betterment of the team. He will be playing alongside youngsters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ready to play a senior role at RR

Jadeja said, "I will give my opinions and suggestions to the team. Whatever is necessary for the betterment of the team, I am ready to do it. As a senior player, you always have to take a little more responsibility for the team. Whatever contribution you make to the team is the best, and whatever you do is always excellent."

'I am playing with 'extremely young' players'

I wouldn't say I am playing with young players; I am playing with 'extremely young' players. So, as a senior player, it is going to be quite exciting. I will get the opportunity to get to know many young and new players. I am also playing for the Royals after 17 years. For me too, this is going to be a learning experience going forward.

Reduced fee to join favourite team

After spending 14 seasons with Chennai Super Kings, this experienced all-rounder will now play for a new team. Let us remind you of another thing: his fee for IPL 2026 has been reduced from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore. Now, it will be interesting to see whether he lives up to the expectations of the Rajasthan Royals or not.

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Published on:

16 Mar 2026 03:40 pm

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