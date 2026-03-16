Ravindra Jadeja reveals his role at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja: Ahead of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals traded Ravindra Jadeja from the Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Sanju Samson and Sam Curran. What role will this senior star spin all-rounder play in RR? This question has been on everyone's mind for a long time. Now, before the start of IPL 2026, Jadeja himself has revealed his role after moving from CSK to the new franchise. It is worth noting that he made his IPL debut with this very franchise and is returning to the team after a 17-year long gap.