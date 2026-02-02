Gavaskar’s Stance on Pakistan’s Refusal to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Harbhajan Singh Also Makes Sharp Statement

There has been a stir everywhere after Pakistan's decision. In such a situation, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh have also given their reactions on this issue. Gavaskar said, "The Pakistani government has taken the decision. There are still 14 days left for the match, but if they don't want to play, it's absolutely fine. Don't play, but they will have to face the consequences. All boards sign the ICC agreement before the tournament. The ICC puts some conditions in front of the teams. All of them have to be accepted. If Pakistan does not have any solid reason that is in that agreement and is not being fulfilled, then their boycott is not right and the ICC will take legal action against them. I don't know what will happen."