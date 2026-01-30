IND vs NZ: 300-run T20 or bowlers’ day in Thiruvananthapuram?

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20 Pitch Report: The final match of the five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played tomorrow, January 31. This match, to be played at the Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, will be the last match before the T20 World Cup 2026. This is also the home ground of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. In such a situation, the team will expect a great performance from him. This is the first time Samson will be playing in front of his home crowd.