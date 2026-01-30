IND vs NZ: 300-run T20 or bowlers’ day in Thiruvananthapuram?

Players shake hands after the India vs New Zealand match. (Photo source: IANS)
India vs New Zealand, 5th T20 Pitch Report: The final match of the five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played tomorrow, January 31. This match, to be played at the Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, will be the last match before the T20 World Cup 2026. This is also the home ground of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. In such a situation, the team will expect a great performance from him. This is the first time Samson will be playing in front of his home crowd.
India has played four T20 matches at this venue so far. Bowlers tend to dominate here, while as the match progresses, the pitch slows down, offering grip and turn to the spinners. High-scoring encounters are not common here. The average score in T20s hovers around 140-160. Due to the large boundaries, batsmen find it difficult to hit big shots.
Chasing is often advantageous due to dew, making it common to opt for bowling first after winning the toss. Several reports suggest that the team bowling first benefits. The Thiruvananthapuram ground has hosted a total of 7 matches. Out of these, the team batting first has won 4 matches, while the team bowling first has secured victory in 3 matches. India had posted a score of 235 runs for the loss of 4 wickets against Australia on this ground, which is also the highest score at this venue.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending