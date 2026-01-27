If Pakistan withdraws from T20 World Cup, ICC may allow this team to return

According to Pakistani media reports, their strongest option might be to boycott the Group A league match against India in Colombo on February 15 and agree to forfeit points. This could lead to significant losses for the tournament's broadcasters and sponsors. However, the PCB would need to provide reasons for this, after which the ICC would make a final decision. It is worth noting that the hybrid model was agreed upon at the PCB's request. By not participating, they would be breaking that deal. Additionally, the PCB is also considering playing matches while wearing black armbands as a form of protest.