27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Cricket News

If Pakistan withdraws from T20 World Cup, ICC may allow this team to return

T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has increased the suspense regarding Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup. If Pakistan withdraws at the last moment, the ICC might recall Bangladesh.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi (Photo credit: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi created a stir on Monday by stating that Pakistan has postponed the final decision on its participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Naqvi mentioned that he met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to consult on the matter. Following this, the PCB chief clarified that the final decision would be made either on Friday or next Monday, with the tournament set to commence in just over a week and a half.

If Pakistan Withdraws, Bangladesh Will Return

According to a report by HT, citing an official, the possibility of Pakistan withdrawing from the entire tournament is slim, as they are aware that if such a situation arises, the ICC might offer Bangladesh a chance to return in Pakistan's place. In such a scenario, Bangladesh would be accommodated in Group A as per their request and would play all their matches in Sri Lanka, which would also reduce logistical issues.

This way, the ICC would not be accused of accepting the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) security concerns regarding playing in India, but rather it would be considered a consequence of the changed circumstances after Pakistan's withdrawal. It is noteworthy that on January 24, the ICC had included Scotland in Group C in place of Bangladesh.

What Can Pakistan Do?

According to Pakistani media reports, their strongest option might be to boycott the Group A league match against India in Colombo on February 15 and agree to forfeit points. This could lead to significant losses for the tournament's broadcasters and sponsors. However, the PCB would need to provide reasons for this, after which the ICC would make a final decision. It is worth noting that the hybrid model was agreed upon at the PCB's request. By not participating, they would be breaking that deal. Additionally, the PCB is also considering playing matches while wearing black armbands as a form of protest.

Pakistan is Provoking Bangladesh

Rajiv Shukla, the Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), commented on the matter, stating, "We wanted Bangladesh to play, and we had also assured complete security, but since they have made this decision, it is very difficult to change the entire schedule at the last moment. That's why Scotland was brought in." He added, "Pakistan is interfering in this matter without any reason and provoking Bangladesh. Everyone knows how cruelly Pakistan treated Bangladeshis, and now they are trying to mislead them."

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

News / Sports / Cricket News / If Pakistan withdraws from T20 World Cup, ICC may allow this team to return

