Rahul Dravid Warns Indian Team Ahead of T20 World Cup: ‘This Mistake Could Prove Costly’

Dravid said, "India is currently playing T20 cricket at a different level than most teams. Our success rate in the last few years has been around 80 per cent, which is commendable given the uncertainties of this format. We will clearly start as favourites and reach the semi-finals, but as I learned from my bitter experience, the decision is made by the team that plays better on the day. Any player can surprise you with a good innings." Dravid made these remarks at a special event for author R. Kaushik's book ‘The Rise of the Hitman’.