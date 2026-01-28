Rahul Dravid Warns Indian Team Ahead of T20 World Cup: ‘This Mistake Could Prove Costly’

Former Indian team coach and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid (Photo: ANI)
Rahul Dravid, T20 World Cup 2026: With the T20 World Cup 2026 not too far away, the Indian team will enter the tournament as hosts and defending champions. Whether India will be the first country to defend the title on home soil remains to be seen. Former team coach and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid has issued a warning to the Indian team ahead of the World Cup.
Dravid believes that the kind of cricket the Indian team is playing under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and the coaching of Gautam Gambhir is unprecedented. India has not lost any international T20 series in the last three years. The last defeat the team faced was against the West Indies in August 2023. This winning streak makes India a formidable team in the upcoming home T20 World Cup. However, Dravid has also advised the Indian team to remain cautious based on his experience.
The memories of November 19, 2023, are still fresh in Dravid's mind. Dravid recalled that just one bad match can undo a brilliant performance throughout the tournament. Dravid wanted to step down as coach after the 2023 World Cup but extended his tenure at the insistence of Rohit Sharma. Dravid worked with the team for the next six months, ending his journey at a high level. However, the sting of the unexpected loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final still reminds him that no matter how strong the team is, one bad day can change everything.
Dravid said, "India is currently playing T20 cricket at a different level than most teams. Our success rate in the last few years has been around 80 per cent, which is commendable given the uncertainties of this format. We will clearly start as favourites and reach the semi-finals, but as I learned from my bitter experience, the decision is made by the team that plays better on the day. Any player can surprise you with a good innings." Dravid made these remarks at a special event for author R. Kaushik's book ‘The Rise of the Hitman’.
According to Dravid, it wasn't just one person behind India's historic victory, but Rohit Sharma's role was crucial. Under Rohit's leadership, the team won an ICC trophy in the West Indies after 13 years. This began after a crushing 10-wicket defeat against England in Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022. At that time, Rohit realised that change was necessary, and he took the initiative to bring about a revolutionary change in batting, which the team is still benefiting from today.
Dravid said, "We felt we were a bit behind in white-ball cricket and needed to push our boundaries further. Run rates were increasing, risk-taking was increasing, and we had to adapt to that reality."
He further added, "The most brilliant thing was that Rohit himself led the way. Instead of telling others, he took the responsibility of setting the tempo himself. When your captain says, 'I will do this, even if it affects my average or personal stats,' it becomes very easy to convey that message to the entire team."
Dravid said, "I think Rohit handled this transition brilliantly as captain. The team never felt that he had changed, and that is a rare and very important quality of any leader."
