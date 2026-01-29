Shivam Dube Becomes Third Fastest Indian to Score International T20 Fifty, Know Who's in the Top 5

In this match played against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, Shivam Dube hit two fours and three sixes along with a double in the 12th over off Ish Sodhi. Dube scored a total of 28 runs in this over, with one run also coming as a wide. With this, Dube has jointly moved to third place in terms of the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in a single over in T20 international cricket. Rohit Sharma had scored 28 runs in a single over against Australian bowler Mitchell Starc in 2024.