29 January 2026,

Thursday

Shivam Dube Becomes Third Fastest Indian to Score International T20 Fifty, Know Who's in the Top 5

Shivam Dube has reached third place in terms of the fastest half-centuries, completing 50 runs in just 15 balls against New Zealand on the Visakhapatnam ground.

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube smashed a half-century in just 15 balls in the fourth T20 match against New Zealand. (Photo: BCCI)

Shivam Dube, India vs New Zealand, 4th T20: Although India lost the fourth T20 match against New Zealand by 50 runs at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Shivam Dube's innings in this match was commendable. He completed his half-century in just 15 balls, which was the third-fastest fifty by an Indian player.

Yuvraj Singh Holds This Record

Yuvraj Singh tops this list, having completed his half-century in just 12 balls against England in Durban during the T20 World Cup 2007. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma completed his half-century in 14 balls against New Zealand in the same T20 series. He is in second place on the list. This match was played in Guwahati.

Top 5 Fastest Fifties by Indian Batsmen

  1. Yuvraj Singh – 12 balls vs England, T20 World Cup 2007, Durban
  2. Abhishek Sharma – 14 balls vs New Zealand, Guwahati, 2026
  3. Shivam Dube – 15 balls vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam, 2026
  4. Hardik Pandya – 16 balls vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2025
  5. Abhishek Sharma – 17 balls vs England, 2025

Shivam Dube Creates History

Shivam Dube has moved to third place, completing 50 runs in just 15 balls against New Zealand at the Visakhapatnam ground. Hardik Pandya is in fourth place, having scored a half-century in 16 balls against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 2025. Abhishek Sharma is also in fifth place on the list, completing his half-century in 17 balls. Abhishek Sharma achieved this feat against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2025.

Shivam Dube Creates Another Record

In this match played against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, Shivam Dube hit two fours and three sixes along with a double in the 12th over off Ish Sodhi. Dube scored a total of 28 runs in this over, with one run also coming as a wide. With this, Dube has jointly moved to third place in terms of the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in a single over in T20 international cricket. Rohit Sharma had scored 28 runs in a single over against Australian bowler Mitchell Starc in 2024.

Yuvraj Singh tops this list, having scored 36 runs in a single over, including 6 sixes, against England in the T20 World Cup 2007 match. Sanju Samson is in second place on the list, having scored 30 runs in a single over against Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain in 2024.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Shivam Dube Becomes Third Fastest Indian to Score International T20 Fifty, Know Who's in the Top 5
