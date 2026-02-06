Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Suffers Major Blow as Cyber Hackers Loot His 'Earnings'; Case Registered

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. (Photo source: X@/KKR_Xtra)
Rinku Singh Facebook hacked: A case has emerged where the Facebook account of star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has been hacked. Following this, Aligarh Police have registered an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell and initiated an investigation. According to the police, Rinku Singh's Facebook account was being accessed by another person without authorisation.
In this matter, Rinku Singh's brother lodged a written complaint with the Cyber Cell, stating that the account's login credentials had been changed. Several posts were also made in Rinku Singh's name. Upon receiving the complaint, the police have begun a thorough investigation into the matter.
According to reports, hackers are also siphoning off the earnings from the monetised Facebook ID, which has '1.6 million followers'. A few days ago, when Rinku Singh checked his Facebook ID, he was unable to log in using his password.
Furthermore, the money received from the Facebook ID is also allegedly being withdrawn by the hackers. In this regard, Rinku Singh informed the SSP over the phone, after which a formal complaint was filed by his brother, Sonu Singh.
The investigation has revealed that Rinku Singh's Facebook ID was originally linked to his 'personal email ID', which the cunning hackers have changed and linked to a 'new commercial mail ID'.
According to reports, the police are now tracking the 'IP address and mail ID' through which the changes were made to the account. Along with this, a letter has also been written to Facebook (Meta) officials, and the process to recover the account has been initiated.
