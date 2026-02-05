T20 World Cup 2026: India suffers another blow after Washington Sundar, star player injured in warm-up match against South Africa

Indian Cricket Team (Photo Credit: IANS)
T20 World Cup 2026: The 10th warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2026 was played between South Africa and India. India won this match played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai by 30 runs with an excellent performance. However, India has suffered another major blow in this match. After all-rounder Washington Sundar, fast bowler Harshit Rana has now been injured.
While the return of batsman Tilak Varma after an injury layoff of about a month brought relief to the team, the injury to fast bowler Harshit Rana in the same match has increased the concerns of the Indian camp. After the Indian batsmen posted a huge score of 240 runs in 20 overs, Harshit Rana, who came out to bowl, had to leave the field due to physical discomfort.
The Delhi fast bowler's trouble became evident when he could not complete his run-up twice in the same over and retreated from the delivery stride. Shortly after, Harshit was seen groaning in pain, holding his knee, and limping off the field. Thus, his match ended prematurely. Harshit bowled only one over in this match, in which he conceded 16 runs.
Currently, there has been no official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the severity or nature of Harshit's knee injury. India had already entered this warm-up match with a setback, as all-rounder Washington Sundar is out of the team due to an injury sustained before the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are leading the team's fast bowling attack in the tournament. Apart from them, all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are also included in the team, while Harshit Rana is an important part of this pace attack. The 24-year-old Harshit has played nine T20 international matches so far in his career and has taken as many wickets.
Talking about the match, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century laid the foundation for India's victory. Ishan played a quick innings studded with seven sixes, on the back of which the Indian batsmen hit a total of 19 sixes against South Africa. In the end, India won this match by 30 runs. India used a total of nine bowlers in the warm-up match, with batting all-rounders Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma also contributing by bowling three overs each.
T20 World Cup 2026