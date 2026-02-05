5 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: India suffers another blow after Washington Sundar, star player injured in warm-up match against South Africa

The return of batsman Tilak Varma after a month-long injury brought relief to the team, but the injury to fast bowler Harshit Rana in the same match has increased the concerns in the Indian camp.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

Tilak Varma pass fitness test

Indian Cricket Team (Photo Credit: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: The 10th warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2026 was played between South Africa and India. India won this match played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai by 30 runs with an excellent performance. However, India has suffered another major blow in this match. After all-rounder Washington Sundar, fast bowler Harshit Rana has now been injured.

Tilak Varma's Return, But Harshit Rana Injured

While the return of batsman Tilak Varma after an injury layoff of about a month brought relief to the team, the injury to fast bowler Harshit Rana in the same match has increased the concerns of the Indian camp. After the Indian batsmen posted a huge score of 240 runs in 20 overs, Harshit Rana, who came out to bowl, had to leave the field due to physical discomfort.

Had to Leave the Field Against South Africa

The Delhi fast bowler's trouble became evident when he could not complete his run-up twice in the same over and retreated from the delivery stride. Shortly after, Harshit was seen groaning in pain, holding his knee, and limping off the field. Thus, his match ended prematurely. Harshit bowled only one over in this match, in which he conceded 16 runs.

BCCI Has Not Issued Any Statement Yet

Currently, there has been no official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the severity or nature of Harshit's knee injury. India had already entered this warm-up match with a setback, as all-rounder Washington Sundar is out of the team due to an injury sustained before the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are the Main Fast Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are leading the team's fast bowling attack in the tournament. Apart from them, all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are also included in the team, while Harshit Rana is an important part of this pace attack. The 24-year-old Harshit has played nine T20 international matches so far in his career and has taken as many wickets.

Talking about the match, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century laid the foundation for India's victory. Ishan played a quick innings studded with seven sixes, on the back of which the Indian batsmen hit a total of 19 sixes against South Africa. In the end, India won this match by 30 runs. India used a total of nine bowlers in the warm-up match, with batting all-rounders Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma also contributing by bowling three overs each.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 09:45 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / T20 World Cup 2026: India suffers another blow after Washington Sundar, star player injured in warm-up match against South Africa

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch the live match

Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming
Cricket News

Despite strong show against New Zealand, Ishan dropped; Sanju to open as Chahal names his favourite XI

Ishan Kishan
Cricket News

Gavaskar’s Stance on Pakistan’s Refusal to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Harbhajan Singh Also Makes Sharp Statement

sunil gavaskar
Cricket News

Pakistan cricket could face isolation as PSL ban looms, PCB’s India snub may cost dearly

Mohsin Naqvi ran away to hotel with trophy
Cricket News

Mitchell Santner Disheartened After Series Loss to India, Comments on T20 World Cup

IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.