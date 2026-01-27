IND vs NZ 4th T20: Vizag pitch favours batsmen or bowlers?

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and star opener Abhishek Sharma. (Photo Source: IANS)
IND vs NZ 4th T20 Pitch Report: The fourth match of the five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 7 PM. The series is completely under India's control, having already won the series by winning the first three matches, with two matches remaining. Suryakumar Yadav-led team is trying to achieve a 5-0 clean sweep as they want to build momentum before the T20 World Cup 2026. On the other hand, New Zealand is under a lot of pressure. After winning the ODI series, the Kiwi team is struggling badly in T20s.
The pitch at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is considered good for batsmen, and a lot of runs are scored here. The surface offers good pace and bounce, making it very easy to score runs. Although the large boundaries might pose a challenge, it has generally been a high-scoring ground. The average first-innings score at this venue is 148. The highest score is 215, while the lowest is 82.
The chasing team gets an extra advantage at this stadium, as potential dew in the second innings can play a significant role for the chasing team. A total of 4 T20 International matches have been played at this venue so far, out of which 3 have been won by the chasing teams. In such a scenario, the toss will play the role of the boss here.
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.
Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Christian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevan Jacobs, and Zachary Foulkes.
