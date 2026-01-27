27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs NZ 4th T20: Vizag pitch favours batsmen or bowlers?

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Pitch Report: The fourth T20 match between India and New Zealand will be played in Visakhapatnam. Will this match also be high-scoring or low-scoring? Let's read the pitch report of Vizag before the match here-

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Pitch Report

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and star opener Abhishek Sharma. (Photo Source: IANS)

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Pitch Report: The fourth match of the five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 7 PM. The series is completely under India's control, having already won the series by winning the first three matches, with two matches remaining. Suryakumar Yadav-led team is trying to achieve a 5-0 clean sweep as they want to build momentum before the T20 World Cup 2026. On the other hand, New Zealand is under a lot of pressure. After winning the ODI series, the Kiwi team is struggling badly in T20s.

ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is considered good for batsmen, and a lot of runs are scored here. The surface offers good pace and bounce, making it very easy to score runs. Although the large boundaries might pose a challenge, it has generally been a high-scoring ground. The average first-innings score at this venue is 148. The highest score is 215, while the lowest is 82.

Toss Will Be Boss

The chasing team gets an extra advantage at this stadium, as potential dew in the second innings can play a significant role for the chasing team. A total of 4 T20 International matches have been played at this venue so far, out of which 3 have been won by the chasing teams. In such a scenario, the toss will play the role of the boss here.

Team India Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Squad

Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Christian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevan Jacobs, and Zachary Foulkes.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

india vs new zealand 2026

Updated on:

27 Jan 2026 11:30 am

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 11:17 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ 4th T20: Vizag pitch favours batsmen or bowlers?

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

If Pakistan withdraws from T20 World Cup, ICC may allow this team to return

T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: India Chase 155 in Just 10 Overs, A First in T20 Cricket History, Records Tumble

IND vs NZ
Cricket News

Joe Root sets another record, overtakes Kevin Pietersen to become number-1 in this regard

sl vs eng joe root creates history breaks kevin pietersen record
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 3rd T20i: Two Big Changes Possible in Indian Team Despite Dominant Win! Know Who's In and Who's Out

IND vs NZ 2nd T20i Playing 11 Prediction
Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav was annoyed by this act of Ishan Kishan during batting, big revelation after match

Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.