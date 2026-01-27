IND vs NZ 4th T20: Vizag pitch favours batsmen or bowlers?

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Pitch Report: The fourth match of the five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 7 PM. The series is completely under India's control, having already won the series by winning the first three matches, with two matches remaining. Suryakumar Yadav-led team is trying to achieve a 5-0 clean sweep as they want to build momentum before the T20 World Cup 2026. On the other hand, New Zealand is under a lot of pressure. After winning the ODI series, the Kiwi team is struggling badly in T20s.