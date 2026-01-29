29 January 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

IND vs NZ 4th T20: Captain Surya unhappy after 50-run loss, points out where the mistake happened

IND vs NZ 4th T20: India faced a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav

Captain of the Indian T20 team Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo source: X/@CricCrazyJohns)

IND vs NZ 4th T20: New Zealand registered a spectacular victory against India in the fourth T20 match played in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Kiwi team won the match by 50 runs, finally opening their account in the series. However, Team India had already secured the series. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared very disappointed after this loss. He said that he wanted the boys to take responsibility, but regretted losing by 50 runs.

'We deliberately played six batsmen'

Suryakumar said after the match that, "I think we deliberately played six batsmen. We wanted to have five perfect bowlers and challenge ourselves. For example, if we were chasing 200 or 180 runs, we wanted to see what it would be like if two or three wickets fell. But, at the end of the day, it's okay, and we wanted to play all those players who are part of the World Cup squad. Otherwise, we would have played other players."

'I wanted the boys to take this responsibility'

Furthermore, regarding the decision to bat after winning the toss, he said, "When we have batted first, we have batted very well. That's why I wanted the boys to take the responsibility of how we would bat if we were chasing 180 or 200 runs and two or three wickets had fallen."

'If there was one more batsman...'

He further added, "Hopefully, if we get another opportunity in the next match, we can chase again. But, at the end of the day, it was a good learning experience. With heavy dew, I think one or two partnerships here and there, like the way Dubey batted, if there was one more batsman with him, it would have made a big difference at the end of the match. We lost by 50 runs, but it's okay. As I said, one or two such partnerships can make a difference in such run-chases."

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

29 Jan 2026 09:28 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ 4th T20: Captain Surya unhappy after 50-run loss, points out where the mistake happened
