Joe Root sets another record, overtakes Kevin Pietersen to become number-1 in this regard

Joe Root breaks Kevin Pietersen's Record: England are currently on a tour of Sri Lanka. England registered a victory in the second match of the ODI series being played here, levelling the series at 1-1. The hero of England's victory in the second match was the experienced player Joe Root. After taking 2 wickets with the ball, he also performed brilliantly with the bat, scoring a half-century of 75 runs. It was due to Root's performance that he was chosen as 'Player of the Match'. With this, Root has surpassed former batsman Kevin Pietersen in terms of the most 'Player of the Match' awards.