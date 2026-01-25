25 January 2026,

Sunday

Cricket News

Joe Root sets another record, overtakes Kevin Pietersen to become number-1 in this regard

Joe Root's stellar performance in the second ODI against Sri Lanka saw him break Kevin Pietersen's record, becoming the player with the most Player of the Match awards for England.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 25, 2026

sl vs eng joe root creates history breaks kevin pietersen record

England batsman Joe Root (PC: IANS)

Joe Root breaks Kevin Pietersen's Record: England are currently on a tour of Sri Lanka. England registered a victory in the second match of the ODI series being played here, levelling the series at 1-1. The hero of England's victory in the second match was the experienced player Joe Root. After taking 2 wickets with the ball, he also performed brilliantly with the bat, scoring a half-century of 75 runs. It was due to Root's performance that he was chosen as 'Player of the Match'. With this, Root has surpassed former batsman Kevin Pietersen in terms of the most 'Player of the Match' awards.

'Player of the Match' for the 27th time

In the second ODI played against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Joe Root achieved another record with his stellar performance. By being chosen as 'Player of the Match' in this encounter, Root has become the player with the most 'Player of the Match' awards for England. He now has 27 such awards to his name. In this regard, he broke the record of former batsman Kevin Pietersen, who had held the top spot for a long time with 26 such awards.

Most POTM for England

  • 27 - Joe Root
  • 26 - Kevin Pietersen
  • 24 - Jos Buttler
  • 22 - Jonny Bairstow
  • 21 - Eoin Morgan
  • 21 - Ben Stokes

Showed brilliance with both ball and bat

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka were all out for 219 runs while batting first. England's bowling was tight, and Root also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets. England's start was ordinary as they began chasing the target, but Joe Root, batting at number three, steadied the innings. He played a crucial innings of 75 runs off 90 balls, which included five fours. His partnership with Ben Duckett put the team in a strong position, while later, he laid the foundation for victory in partnership with Harry Brook.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

