26 January 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: India Chase 155 in Just 10 Overs, A First in T20 Cricket History, Records Tumble

New Zealand scored 153 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs, powered by Glenn Phillips' 48-run innings. In response, the Indian team chased down the target, scoring 155 runs in just 10 overs with unbeaten half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, clinching the match.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 26, 2026

IND vs NZ

The third T20 between India and New Zealand was played in Guwahati (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20: India chased down a target of 154 runs in just 10 overs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand and seal the series. Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav were in blistering form, smashing quickfire half-centuries and setting new records.

Major Records Created

India has become the country with the most balls remaining while chasing a target of 150+ against a full-member team. India achieved this feat with 60 balls to spare. Previously, the West Indies had won a match against South Africa in 2024 with 37 balls remaining. England is third on the list with 33 balls remaining.

Biggest Victory Against New Zealand

This is the biggest victory in terms of balls remaining while chasing any target against New Zealand. No team had previously achieved a target in 10 overs against New Zealand. India has now jointly become the number one team for the most consecutive T20 series wins. Team India has won 11 T20 series since 2024. Pakistan had won 11 consecutive series between 2016 and 2018.

Team with Most Consecutive Series Wins

India leads among full-member teams for the most consecutive series wins at home. Team India has won 10 consecutive series on home soil since 2022. Australia had won 8 consecutive series between 2006 and 2010.

New Zealand, after winning the toss and batting first, scored 153 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for the team with 48 runs, while Mark Chapman contributed 32 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took the most wickets with 3 dismissals. In response, Team India chased down the target in just 10 overs. Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 68, while captain Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 57.

26 Jan 2026 09:49 am

