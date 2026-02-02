Pakistan cricket could face isolation as PSL ban looms, PCB’s India snub may cost dearly

Earlier this week, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and at that time he had announced that the final decision on Pakistan's participation would be taken on January 30 or February 2. However, the final decision was announced a day earlier, creating a new problem in the tournament, as the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan generates significant revenue. Pakistan had also postponed the launch of the team's jersey for the Men's T20 World Cup. At that time, it was understood that the jersey launch event would take place after the decision on the team's participation in the upcoming tournament.