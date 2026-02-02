2 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Pakistan cricket could face isolation as PSL ban looms, PCB’s India snub may cost dearly

The ICC may also take strict disciplinary action against Pakistan in the future. These potential sanctions include the suspension of all of Pakistan's bilateral international series, refusal to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 02, 2026

Mohsin Naqvi ran away to hotel with trophy

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and President of the Asian Cricket Council. (Photo source: IANS)

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan has refused to play a match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match between the two countries was scheduled to be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as per the schedule, but the Pakistani government has approved the team's participation in the tournament with certain conditions.

The Pakistani government's statement did not provide any reason for this decision, but it is believed that Pakistan Cricket Board will boycott the World Cup match against India to show solidarity with Bangladesh. The official 'X' account of the Pakistani government stated, "The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants permission for the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, but the Pakistan cricket team will not take the field for the match against India on February 15, 2026."

Pakistan will suffer heavy losses

Pakistan will suffer heavy losses as a result of this. According to ICC rules, the team that concedes a walkover does not get points. Also, the net run rate is negatively affected. Apart from this, the ICC may also take strict disciplinary action against Pakistan in the future. These potential sanctions include the suspension of all Pakistan's bilateral international series, refusal to issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) to foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

ICC has disqualified Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup

It is noteworthy that this entire controversy began after Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had demanded that their World Cup matches be held outside India, citing security reasons, but this demand was not accepted by the ICC. Following this, Bangladesh was disqualified from the T20 World Cup. Scotland has been included in Group C in their place. Pakistan had supported Bangladesh in the ICC board meeting and had also warned of a boycott.

Mohsin Naqvi had given this statement

Earlier this week, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and at that time he had announced that the final decision on Pakistan's participation would be taken on January 30 or February 2. However, the final decision was announced a day earlier, creating a new problem in the tournament, as the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan generates significant revenue. Pakistan had also postponed the launch of the team's jersey for the Men's T20 World Cup. At that time, it was understood that the jersey launch event would take place after the decision on the team's participation in the upcoming tournament.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Updated on:

02 Feb 2026 10:00 am

Published on:

02 Feb 2026 09:58 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Pakistan cricket could face isolation as PSL ban looms, PCB’s India snub may cost dearly
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Gavaskar’s Stance on Pakistan’s Refusal to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Harbhajan Singh Also Makes Sharp Statement

sunil gavaskar
Cricket News

Mitchell Santner Disheartened After Series Loss to India, Comments on T20 World Cup

IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights
Cricket News

Big day for Suryakumar Yadav as history and a major record beckon today

Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: 300-run T20 or bowlers’ day in Thiruvananthapuram?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Cricket News

Shivam Dube Becomes Third Fastest Indian to Score International T20 Fifty, Know Who's in the Top 5

Shivam Dube
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.