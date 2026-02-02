Pakistan cricket could face isolation as PSL ban looms, PCB’s India snub may cost dearly

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and President of the Asian Cricket Council. (Photo source: IANS)
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan has refused to play a match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match between the two countries was scheduled to be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as per the schedule, but the Pakistani government has approved the team's participation in the tournament with certain conditions.
The Pakistani government's statement did not provide any reason for this decision, but it is believed that Pakistan Cricket Board will boycott the World Cup match against India to show solidarity with Bangladesh. The official 'X' account of the Pakistani government stated, "The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants permission for the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, but the Pakistan cricket team will not take the field for the match against India on February 15, 2026."
Pakistan will suffer heavy losses as a result of this. According to ICC rules, the team that concedes a walkover does not get points. Also, the net run rate is negatively affected. Apart from this, the ICC may also take strict disciplinary action against Pakistan in the future. These potential sanctions include the suspension of all Pakistan's bilateral international series, refusal to issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) to foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.
It is noteworthy that this entire controversy began after Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had demanded that their World Cup matches be held outside India, citing security reasons, but this demand was not accepted by the ICC. Following this, Bangladesh was disqualified from the T20 World Cup. Scotland has been included in Group C in their place. Pakistan had supported Bangladesh in the ICC board meeting and had also warned of a boycott.
Earlier this week, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and at that time he had announced that the final decision on Pakistan's participation would be taken on January 30 or February 2. However, the final decision was announced a day earlier, creating a new problem in the tournament, as the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan generates significant revenue. Pakistan had also postponed the launch of the team's jersey for the Men's T20 World Cup. At that time, it was understood that the jersey launch event would take place after the decision on the team's participation in the upcoming tournament.
