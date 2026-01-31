Big day for Suryakumar Yadav as history and a major record beckon today

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 32, 82, 56, and 8 in his last 4 innings, will complete 3,000 runs in this format if he scores 33 runs in the T20 to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav could become the third Indian to complete 3,000 runs in international T20. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored more runs than Suryakumar Yadav for India in international T20. Rohit and Virat had bid farewell to this format after the Indian team became champions in the last T20 World Cup.