Big day for Suryakumar Yadav as history and a major record beckon today

Indian T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: BCCI@X)
Suryakumar Yadav, India vs New Zealand 5th T20: The fifth T20 match of the series between India and New Zealand is to be played in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav can achieve a special milestone in this match. The year 2025 was very disappointing for Suryakumar Yadav as a batsman. In the 22 T20 innings he played last year, he could not score a single half-century.
His poor form was the biggest concern for the Indian team before the T20 World Cup 2026, but he has made a comeback in the series against New Zealand. In the last 4 matches, he has scored two explosive half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav's return to form has strengthened the Indian middle order.
Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 32, 82, 56, and 8 in his last 4 innings, will complete 3,000 runs in this format if he scores 33 runs in the T20 to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav could become the third Indian to complete 3,000 runs in international T20. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored more runs than Suryakumar Yadav for India in international T20. Rohit and Virat had bid farewell to this format after the Indian team became champions in the last T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2,967 runs in 97 innings of 103 T20 matches so far, with an average of 36.62, including 4 centuries and 23 half-centuries. If the year 2025 had been as per his reputation, he would have set many records in the T20 format. Rohit Sharma has scored 4,231 runs in 151 innings of 159 matches, with 5 centuries and 32 half-centuries. After him is Virat Kohli. Virat has scored 4,188 runs in 117 innings of 125 matches, with 1 century and 38 half-centuries.
