21 December 2025,

Sunday

Jaipur

Pink City Becomes Favourite of Foreign Tourists, Reaches New Heights on Tourism Map, Becomes Preferred Destination

The India Tourism Compendium 2025 report by the Ministry of Tourism has proven that hospitality, forts, palaces, havelis, and better connectivity have given Rajasthan new heights on the country's tourism map.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Image: Patrika

Jaipur. From the sands of the desert to the city of lakes, Rajasthan has left an indelible mark on the hearts of tourists. The India Tourism Compendium 2025 report by the Ministry of Tourism has proven that hospitality, forts, palaces, havelis, and better connectivity have given Rajasthan new heights on the country's tourism map. Jaipur is the preferred destination for 80 percent of tourists visiting Rajasthan, and visiting world monuments like Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, and Albert Hall has emerged as their first choice.

Tourists are coming from 250 countries

The Pink City, a World Heritage site, is attracting foreign nationals. Among the tourists coming from over 250 countries worldwide, the highest number are from America. This trend has changed in the last few years. World-famous tourist spots like Hawa Mahal, Amer Mahal, and Jantar Mantar are attracting foreign tourists. Millions of tourists are drawn to these destinations every year.



Millions of tourists are also coming from here

Talking about the top 10 countries in the world, tourists are coming to visit Jaipur from Australia, Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan, Ireland, and Canada, after the USA, UK, and France. The number of tourists coming from these countries is increasing at a pace of one and a half to double year after year. Thousands of tourists from Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, and Thailand are visiting Jaipur.

Number of tourists from which country came to Jaipur in which year (2022–2024)









































































Country202220232024
America31,88668,36281,118
UK11,75740,11654,180
France10,06927,48333,653
Australia7,10722,13531,908
Italy5,11618,55127,104
Germany6,59018,65224,438
Spain6,91218,18423,166
Japan2,04418,18416,851
Ireland2,2769,91313,267
Canada3,7848,56811,729

Officials said this

People are appreciating Jaipur's heritage and its culture. Tourists are now also participating in the local festivals. Its rich traditions are attracting them.
- Rakesh Chholak, Superintendent, Amer Fort

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 12:15 pm

