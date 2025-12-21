Pink City Becomes Favourite of Foreign Tourists, Reaches New Heights on Tourism Map, Becomes Preferred Destination

Jaipur. From the sands of the desert to the city of lakes, Rajasthan has left an indelible mark on the hearts of tourists. The India Tourism Compendium 2025 report by the Ministry of Tourism has proven that hospitality, forts, palaces, havelis, and better connectivity have given Rajasthan new heights on the country's tourism map. Jaipur is the preferred destination for 80 percent of tourists visiting Rajasthan, and visiting world monuments like Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, and Albert Hall has emerged as their first choice.