Jaipur: 70% of city to face water shortage on December 22 as Bisalpur supply shut down

Balawala pumping station (Patrika file photo)
Jaipur: The city is likely to face a drinking water crisis on December 22. This is because maintenance work is scheduled for the 132 KV grid power feeder at the Balawala pumping house in Jaipur city. The water supply to Jaipur city from the pumping station will be disrupted for approximately 7 hours during this period. Consequently, the city's drinking water supply will be affected on December 22 and 23. The Public Health Engineering Department has appealed to the public to store an adequate amount of drinking water.
At the Balawala pumping station, which supplies water to Jaipur city from the Bisalpur system, a 3-hour shutdown for maintenance of the 132 KV grid station will be observed on December 22, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Due to this, there will be no water supply from the Bisalpur system to Jaipur city in the evening. Although engineers claim that the water supply to the city will resume regularly from the morning of December 23, the impact of this 7-hour shutdown will be felt for the next two days.
Sudeer Verma, Superintending Engineer of the Bisalpur Project, stated that on the evening of December 22, water supply from the Bisalpur system will not be available in the Pratap Nagar area, Sanganer area, Sitapura, Durgapura, Malviya Nagar, Bapu Nagar, Mahesh Nagar, Barkat Nagar, Civil Lines, Jyoti Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Sindhi Colony, Adarsh Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Truck Stand, Mansarovar, Shyam Nagar, Vidyut Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Officer Campus, Jhotwara, V.K.I. Vidhyadhar Nagar, Muralipura, Shastri Nagar, Gopalbari, Bani Park, Ambabadi, Jagatpura, Khonagorian, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Muhana Mod, Jamdoli, Subhash Nagar, Prithviraj Nagar, areas connected to the Groundwater Department premises pumping station, and Govind Nagar area. However, the evening supply to the walled city area will be smooth. Supply to the city will resume regularly from 5 AM on December 23. Verma has appealed to consumers in the affected areas to store drinking water according to their needs.
Drinking water supply to Jaipur city has been disrupted multiple times this year due to leakages in the water supply pipeline laid from the Bisalpur dam to the Balawala pump house, as well as other technical work. Although the state government has now approved the laying of an additional pipeline from the Bisalpur dam to the main Balawala pumping station, the residents of Jaipur city often face drinking water shortages due to technical work. Jaipur Discom carries out annual maintenance of the 132 KV grid station at the Balawala pumping station.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending