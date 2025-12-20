Jaipur: 70% of city to face water shortage on December 22 as Bisalpur supply shut down

At the Balawala pumping station, which supplies water to Jaipur city from the Bisalpur system, a 3-hour shutdown for maintenance of the 132 KV grid station will be observed on December 22, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Due to this, there will be no water supply from the Bisalpur system to Jaipur city in the evening. Although engineers claim that the water supply to the city will resume regularly from the morning of December 23, the impact of this 7-hour shutdown will be felt for the next two days.