12 March 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

Rajasthan Electricity Companies to Recruit for 2005 Posts

Good News: Amidst discussions of privatisation in electricity companies in Rajasthan, preparations for new recruitment are also underway. The Finance Department has approved recruitment for 2,005 posts across the five electricity companies.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 12, 2026

Government Jobs Good News Rajasthan Electricity companies will recruit for 2,005 posts Finance Department has approved

Representative Image (Source: AI)

Amidst discussions of privatisation in Jaipur's electricity companies, preparations for new recruitment are also underway. The Finance Department has approved recruitment for 2,005 posts across all five electricity companies.

These include 869 Junior Engineer posts, 371 Junior Accounts Officer posts, and 765 Commercial Assistant posts. Recruitment will be conducted in Ajmer, Jaipur, and Jodhpur Discoms, as well as in the Power Generation Corporation and Transmission Corporation.

The Energy Department will decide on the recruitment agency

Ajmer Discom has been sanctioned 393 posts, Jaipur Discom 593 posts, Jodhpur Discom 448 posts, Production Corporation 308 posts, and Transmission Corporation 263 posts. The Energy Department will now decide which agency will conduct the recruitment.

Approval granted for only 2,005 posts

In fact, there have been vacant posts in the electricity companies for a long time, which has been affecting operations and consumer services. The Energy Department had sent a proposal to the government for recruitment based on 3,452 vacant posts, but currently, approval has been granted for only 2,005 posts.

Updated on:

12 Mar 2026 09:19 am

Published on:

12 Mar 2026 09:18 am

