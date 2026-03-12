Rajasthan Electricity Companies to Recruit for 2005 Posts

Representative Image (Source: AI)
Amidst discussions of privatisation in Jaipur's electricity companies, preparations for new recruitment are also underway. The Finance Department has approved recruitment for 2,005 posts across all five electricity companies.
These include 869 Junior Engineer posts, 371 Junior Accounts Officer posts, and 765 Commercial Assistant posts. Recruitment will be conducted in Ajmer, Jaipur, and Jodhpur Discoms, as well as in the Power Generation Corporation and Transmission Corporation.
Ajmer Discom has been sanctioned 393 posts, Jaipur Discom 593 posts, Jodhpur Discom 448 posts, Production Corporation 308 posts, and Transmission Corporation 263 posts. The Energy Department will now decide which agency will conduct the recruitment.
In fact, there have been vacant posts in the electricity companies for a long time, which has been affecting operations and consumer services. The Energy Department had sent a proposal to the government for recruitment based on 3,452 vacant posts, but currently, approval has been granted for only 2,005 posts.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending