Rajasthan: Collector’s Strict Order on LPG Supply, Action if Cylinder Not Delivered After Booking

LPG Supply News: Amidst complaints of domestic gas cylinder shortages and black marketing in the capital of Rajasthan, the district administration has now declared an all-out war. Jaipur District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has issued strict directives after a high-level meeting, which will directly impact every kitchen in the city.
The Collector has sternly told the Food Department and gas companies that gas supply should not be disrupted in a single household in the district. If any agency fails to deliver cylinders on time despite bookings, strict punitive action will be taken against them.
It has come to the administration's notice that some anti-social elements are stealing gas from domestic cylinders and refilling it into smaller cylinders. To prevent this, a special task force has been formed in collaboration with the Police Commissionerate. This team will conduct surprise raids in suspicious areas of the city. If any hotel or dhaba is found using domestic cylinders, they will face heavy fines and legal prosecution.
Dr. Soni has appealed to the general public not to pay attention to any kind of rumours. There is no shortage of gas; the distribution system is simply being streamlined. For a transparent system, the administration has activated helpline numbers 112 and 1445.
