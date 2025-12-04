Udaipur Cash Scandal: Roadways bus hauls Rs 92 lakh; police seize one bag, conductor takes other home

A policeman counts currency notes at Jawar Mines police station on 24 November (Photo: Patrika)
Udaipur: A new twist has emerged in the case of the recovery of ₹46 lakh from a roadways bus in the Kevda police outpost area of Udaipur 10 days ago. The bus contained ₹46 lakh in a bag. The police seized one bag, while the other hidden bag was taken home by a roadways employee, who did not disclose it for about seven days.
Lokesh Jain, a gold trader from Banswara, had sent two employees, Anil (25) son of Laxman, and Naresh (19) son of Kalu, both residents of Kupda (Banswara), to Udaipur on November 24 to sell gold to a trader. After selling the gold, they boarded a roadways bus from Udiapol bus stand at 11:40 AM with two bags containing ₹46 lakh each, totalling ₹92 lakh, and departed.
Lokesh Jain called both employees one by one at 12:30 PM, but their phones were switched off. Upon inquiry, Jain learned that the Jawarmines police station in Salumbar district had seized the money during a search of the roadways bus and arrested Anil and Naresh. When the trader received official information about the recovery of ₹46 lakh, he panicked about the whereabouts of the remaining ₹46 lakh.
The trader filed a bail application in the Jaysamand court the very next day, November 25, where both were granted bail. When the trader inquired, his employees stated that the police only had one bag. The second bag was kept in the iron mesh above the seats for luggage. Before disembarking, they asked the conductor to take care of that bag.
Trader Lokesh Jain reached Udaipur on November 26 and, along with the gold buyer, appeared before Inspector General of Police Gaurav Shrivastava. He submitted all bills, vouchers, and a written complaint, demanding the return of the entire amount. The IG assured appropriate action. Jain told 'Patrika' that he has no information about any action taken since then. The police had also not contacted him.
On the special instructions of the IG, Banswara DSP Gopichand Meena and City Kotwal Roop Singh are investigating. DSP Gopichand stated, "We obtained some details from Salumbar and began the investigation. We located and questioned the concerned conductor. He informed us that the bag containing the money was at his home. A team was dispatched, and the bag was recovered."
The conductor told the investigation team that ₹21,000 was missing from the bag. Upon counting, the money was found to be complete. The police deposited the money in the malkhana (storehouse). During interrogation, the conductor stated, "I had no idea who I was supposed to give this money to, so I took it home."
Unresolved Questions: Will the investigation find answers?
Police officer Jaisingh Rao was travelling in the same bus, which led to the rumour that the money was with him. However, we recovered this amount from the conductor's house based on his information.
-Gopichand Meena, Investigating Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banswara
I have no information about the seizure of lakhs of rupees from our employee. Neither the police nor the employee has informed us.
-Manish Joshi, Chief Manager, Roadways Depot, Banswara
I cannot say anything at the moment; the investigation is ongoing. This is a complex case. Investigations are being conducted. We will not be able to reveal anything until the final investigation report is submitted.
-Gaurav Shrivastava, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur Range
Big NewsView All
News Bulletin
Trending