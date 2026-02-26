MP to Get First Four-Way Flyover as Rs 155 Crore DPR Gets Nod

MP First Chaturbhuj Flyover: The proposed Chaturbhuj flyover, the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, at Makronia Chowk in Sagar city, has moved beyond the paperwork stage. Approval has been granted for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) under the Central Government's Setubandh Yojana. The tender process for preparing the DPR for this unique flyover, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹155 crore, has been given the green light.