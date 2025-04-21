scriptMGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy | Latest News | Patrika News
Sagar

MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

Under MGNREGA, labourers receive a daily wage of ₹261. However, they can earn up to ₹400 per day in other work, both in urban and rural areas.

SagarApr 21, 2025 / 12:41 pm

Patrika Desk

MNREGA wages have gone up from Rs 243 to Rs 231, workers are not happy, work remains incomplete

अधूरे पड़े कार्य

Bina: The MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme, aimed at providing 100 days of employment, is facing a major hurdle: a shortage of labourers due to low wages. This labour shortage is leading to incomplete projects in various panchayats.
Under MGNREGA, labourers receive a daily wage of ₹261. However, they can earn up to ₹400 per day in other work, both in urban and rural areas. This disparity is discouraging labourers from participating in the MGNREGA scheme. Consequently, projects such as Amrit Sarovar construction, farm ponds, check dams, CC roads, stop dams, pond renovations, Kapil Dhara wells, and drainage systems remain incomplete or are yet to commence in many panchayats. Panchayats are also facing pressure from officials to complete projects within deadlines.
Labourers are demanding wages comparable to those offered elsewhere. The government increased the daily wage by only ₹18 on 1 April, raising it from ₹243 to ₹261.

Strict Rules Implemented to Curb Fraud

Previously, panchayats resorted to fraudulent practices to complete projects in the absence of labourers. However, stringent measures have now been put in place to prevent this. Photographs of labourers working are now required to be taken and uploaded to the portal both in the morning and evening. Wages are disbursed only after this verification process.

Issue Raised in Every Review Meeting

Janpad Upadhyaksh Amar Pratap Singh stated that the impact of labour shortages on project completion is consistently raised in review meetings. Many panchayats have incomplete projects, and officials are being urged to take steps to ensure their completion.

Slow Progress of Work

The labour shortage under MGNREGA is causing delays, and projects are not being completed on time. Efforts are being made to expedite the work.
S.L. Kurele, CEO, Janpad Panchayat, Bina

News / Sagar / MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

in 2 hours

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

35 minutes ago

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

in 4 hours

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

Education News

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

15 hours ago

Latest Sagar

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

News

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

1 week ago

New Smart Meters: Beware of Soaring Electricity Bills in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

News

New Smart Meters: Beware of Soaring Electricity Bills in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

1 month ago

Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja

News

Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja

6 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.