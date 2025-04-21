MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

Strict Rules Implemented to Curb FraudPreviously, panchayats resorted to fraudulent practices to complete projects in the absence of labourers. However, stringent measures have now been put in place to prevent this. Photographs of labourers working are now required to be taken and uploaded to the portal both in the morning and evening. Wages are disbursed only after this verification process.
Issue Raised in Every Review MeetingJanpad Upadhyaksh Amar Pratap Singh stated that the impact of labour shortages on project completion is consistently raised in review meetings. Many panchayats have incomplete projects, and officials are being urged to take steps to ensure their completion.
Slow Progress of WorkThe labour shortage under MGNREGA is causing delays, and projects are not being completed on time. Efforts are being made to expedite the work.
S.L. Kurele, CEO, Janpad Panchayat, Bina