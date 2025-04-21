MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

Under MGNREGA, labourers receive a daily wage of ₹261. However, they can earn up to ₹400 per day in other work, both in urban and rural areas. This disparity is discouraging labourers from participating in the MGNREGA scheme. Consequently, projects such as Amrit Sarovar construction, farm ponds, check dams, CC roads, stop dams, pond renovations, Kapil Dhara wells, and drainage systems remain incomplete or are yet to commence in many panchayats. Panchayats are also facing pressure from officials to complete projects within deadlines.

Labourers are demanding wages comparable to those offered elsewhere. The government increased the daily wage by only ₹18 on 1 April, raising it from ₹243 to ₹261. Strict Rules Implemented to Curb Fraud Previously, panchayats resorted to fraudulent practices to complete projects in the absence of labourers. However, stringent measures have now been put in place to prevent this. Photographs of labourers working are now required to be taken and uploaded to the portal both in the morning and evening. Wages are disbursed only after this verification process.

Issue Raised in Every Review Meeting Janpad Upadhyaksh Amar Pratap Singh stated that the impact of labour shortages on project completion is consistently raised in review meetings. Many panchayats have incomplete projects, and officials are being urged to take steps to ensure their completion.