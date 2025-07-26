Madhya Pradesh: Family of Four Dies by Suicide in Khurai, Mirroring Buradari Tragedy

Manohar's elder brother, Nandram Singh Lodhi, stated that they are four brothers. Two live in the village, and two live in a house near the village. One brother lives above Manohar's house. When he heard sounds of vomiting from downstairs, he went to investigate and was shocked by what he found. He immediately informed a nearby family and then contacted other family members. Manohar and his daughter Shivani were rushed to the hospital, while his mother and nephew were already dead. The police are currently investigating the reasons behind the incident.