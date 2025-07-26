26 July 2025,

Madhya Pradesh: Family of Four Dies by Suicide in Khurai, Mirroring Buradari Tragedy

In a tragic incident in the Khurai police station area of Bina, Madhya Pradesh, four members of a family have committed suicide. The deceased include a man, his elderly mother, and his two children. His wife was reportedly at her parents' home at the time of the incident.

Sagar

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

A shocking incident has come to light from Khurai, in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. Four members of a single family have died by suicide. The incident occurred in Tihar village, under the Khurai urban police station area. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information and have launched an investigation. The four bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations, which will be conducted today. The reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating the matter.

Among the deceased are a man, his elderly mother, and his two children. His wife was reportedly at her parents' home. This sensational incident took place late Friday night. According to reports, Manohar Singh Lodhi, his 70-year-old mother Phoolrani Lodhi, his 18-year-old daughter Shivani, and his 16-year-old son Aniket died by suicide. Phoolrani and Aniket died at the scene. Shivani died during treatment at the hospital. Manohar was referred to Sagar District Hospital in critical condition, but died en route.

Police Investigating the Matter

Manohar's elder brother, Nandram Singh Lodhi, stated that they are four brothers. Two live in the village, and two live in a house near the village. One brother lives above Manohar's house. When he heard sounds of vomiting from downstairs, he went to investigate and was shocked by what he found. He immediately informed a nearby family and then contacted other family members. Manohar and his daughter Shivani were rushed to the hospital, while his mother and nephew were already dead. The police are currently investigating the reasons behind the incident.

Cause of Suicide Unknown

Dr. Barkha Kesharwani, the doctor on duty at Khurai Civil Hospital, told the media that four people were brought to the hospital at night. All four had attempted suicide. Two were brought dead, while a girl and her father were in critical condition. The girl and her father were referred to Sagar, but the girl died at the hospital, and her father died on the way to the district hospital.

26 Jul 2025 02:45 pm

English News / Crime / Madhya Pradesh: Family of Four Dies by Suicide in Khurai, Mirroring Buradari Tragedy
