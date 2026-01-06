Williams digitally arrested in US from Jaipur, Rs 31 lakh 54 thousand fraud, FBI backs police action

American citizen digitally arrested in fraud case (Patrika photo)
Jaipur: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), an international agency, has fully endorsed the strict action taken by the Commissionerate Police against fake call centres. Efforts by Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal have led the FBI to identify citizens who were victims of fraud in America. The FBI has also recorded and sent statements from Williams, a resident of Virginia, USA, which reveal how Williams was digitally arrested by a fake call centre in Jaipur.
Williams was digitally arrested and threatened, and was asked to pay ₹31,54,900 ($35,000) to escape. The bundle of dollars was packed into a packet. Upon receiving information from the Jaipur call centre, an accomplice thug in America collected the packet. Williams was kept under a digital arrest via call until then. Not only this, concrete digital and technical evidence related to the fraud has also been provided to the Indian investigating agencies.
The Jaipur Police took simultaneous action against two fake call centres operating in the Malviya Nagar and Pratap Nagar police station areas in November 2025, arresting a total of 60 accused, including 11 women. This gang was defrauding US citizens through online and phone calls by posing as representatives of American security agencies.
During the action, the police recovered 57 computers, 3 laptops, a calling system, server data, and a large amount of digital evidence. Initial investigations revealed that the accused systematically extorted money from foreign nationals by instilling fear of technical problems, refunds, or account hacking. The significant aspect was that no direct victim came forward in India at the time of the police action, but with the help of digital evidence, assistance was sought from the FBI, and victims were identified in America.
The FBI not only praised the action taken by the Jaipur Police but also actively cooperated in the investigation. The agency has clarified that during the trial, American citizens will record their statements in Indian courts via video conferencing. This has increased the possibility of strengthening the legal standing of the case. The Jaipur Commissionerate Police are now preparing to file a charge sheet against the accused. This will ensure that those running fake call centres can no longer escape the law.
We have received statements and evidence from the victims of fraud in the US from the FBI. Now, concrete action can be taken against the thugs caught at the fake call centre. A charge sheet will be filed in court against the accused.
Rahul Prakash, Special Police Commissioner
