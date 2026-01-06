Williams digitally arrested in US from Jaipur, Rs 31 lakh 54 thousand fraud, FBI backs police action

The FBI not only praised the action taken by the Jaipur Police but also actively cooperated in the investigation. The agency has clarified that during the trial, American citizens will record their statements in Indian courts via video conferencing. This has increased the possibility of strengthening the legal standing of the case. The Jaipur Commissionerate Police are now preparing to file a charge sheet against the accused. This will ensure that those running fake call centres can no longer escape the law.