6 January 2026

Tuesday

Jaipur

Jaipur: Police raid for wanted criminal uncovers high-tech cyber fraud hub, interstate gang busted

Bajaj Nagar police, while searching for a wanted individual in an assault case who had been absconding for a year, reached a house in Radha Vihar Colony on New Sanganer Road. The wanted individual was not found there, but the police apprehended three youths involved in cyber fraud.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

अंतरराज्यीय साइबर ठगी गिरोह के 3 सदस्य अरेस्ट, पत्रिका फोटो

Three members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang arrested (Patrika photo)

Jaipur: Bajaj Nagar police reached a house in Radha Vihar Colony on New Sanganer Road in search of a wanted individual absconding for a year in an assault case. The wanted person was not found, but the police apprehended three youths involved in cyber fraud. During the search, 58 ATM cards from various banks, 18 mobile phones, four laptops, 19 SIM cards, one CCTV camera, two passbooks, and two chequebooks were recovered. The police were astonished by the recovery made from the accused at the scene.

Fraud in the name of facilitating trading

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal stated that Dinesh Gavrani, a resident of Mansarovar Thadi Market, Nitin Kumar Kalwadia, a resident of Krishnapuri Colony in Sodala, and Aryan Saini, a resident of Jaisinghpura Khor, Triveni Nagar, have been arrested. The three accused were living in a rented accommodation in Radha Vihar and were defrauding people by promising to facilitate trading. The kingpin of the gang, Deepak Agarwal, is operating the entire network from Dubai.

Apprehended during online activities

Station House Officer Poonam Choudhary informed that the three accused were found engaged in online activities using laptops and mobile phones on the second floor of the house. Upon their inability to provide satisfactory answers, a search was conducted, leading to the recovery of suspicious electronic equipment and bank documents. Subsequently, the accused were handed over to Mahesh Nagar police station.

Tenant verification not done

The police reported that no police verification was carried out for anyone residing in the house where the wanted individual and later the three accused were tenants. Action will be taken against the landlord for this negligence. Police investigations have also revealed that the arrested accused face cyber fraud-related complaints registered in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat.

06 Jan 2026 11:03 am

