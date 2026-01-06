Jaipur: Police raid for wanted criminal uncovers high-tech cyber fraud hub, interstate gang busted

Jaipur: Bajaj Nagar police reached a house in Radha Vihar Colony on New Sanganer Road in search of a wanted individual absconding for a year in an assault case. The wanted person was not found, but the police apprehended three youths involved in cyber fraud. During the search, 58 ATM cards from various banks, 18 mobile phones, four laptops, 19 SIM cards, one CCTV camera, two passbooks, and two chequebooks were recovered. The police were astonished by the recovery made from the accused at the scene.