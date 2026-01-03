‘Next target your family’: Voice note received after 30 bullets fired at businessman’s SUV

An official from the Delhi Police, who reached the crime scene shortly after the firing, told The Indian Express that the victim businessman had also received a voice message in which the sender allegedly threatened that his family would be the next target. The official stated that a PCR call was received at the Begumpur Police Station around 5:30 PM on Friday, after which the Begumpur police were dispatched to the location. During questioning, the real estate dealer revealed that one of the accused had repeatedly called him, claiming to be a 'big gangster,' and demanded a ransom of ₹3 crore, but he had ignored the threat.