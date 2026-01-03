3 January 2026,

Saturday

New Delhi

‘Next target your family’: Voice note received after 30 bullets fired at businessman’s SUV

Delhi Crime: In the Rohini area of North West Delhi, assailants fired 30 rounds at a businessman's car. Subsequently, they sent a voice note to the businessman, stating that his family would be the next target.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Real estate businessman 3 crore ransom demand after 30 rounds fired SUV car in Delhi Crime

Rapid firing at real estate businessman’s SUV in Delhi

Crime in the national capital shows no signs of abating. The latest incident occurred in the Rohini area of North West Delhi, where three assailants fired 30 rounds at a property dealer's SUV parked outside his residence. The car was severely damaged in the attack. This incident followed a demand for a ransom of ₹3 crore from the businessman. The businessman stated that he had been receiving WhatsApp calls from international numbers between December 26 and 29. In these calls, the assailants identified themselves as gangsters and demanded ₹3 crore, sending several voice messages via WhatsApp as threats.

Threat to Target Family Next

The Delhi Police reported that after the relentless firing at the car, the assailants sent another voice note to the property dealer via WhatsApp. This message threatened that if the ransom money was not paid, his family would be targeted next. The incident took place on Friday evening. Upon receiving information about the shooting, a Delhi Police team immediately arrived at the scene. The businessman informed the police about the voice messages he had received and requested security. The real estate dealer told the police that he had received threats between December 26 and 29.

An official from the Delhi Police, who reached the crime scene shortly after the firing, told The Indian Express that the victim businessman had also received a voice message in which the sender allegedly threatened that his family would be the next target. The official stated that a PCR call was received at the Begumpur Police Station around 5:30 PM on Friday, after which the Begumpur police were dispatched to the location. During questioning, the real estate dealer revealed that one of the accused had repeatedly called him, claiming to be a 'big gangster,' and demanded a ransom of ₹3 crore, but he had ignored the threat.

Three Assailants Arrived on One Bike

Police sources indicated that the PCR call reported that three assailants arrived on a single motorcycle and began firing indiscriminately at the businessman's SUV. The firing incident caused panic in the neighbourhood, with residents taking shelter inside their homes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the attack. However, a large number of empty bullet casings were found on the road, confirming the shooting.

A Delhi Police official stated, "No injuries have been reported during the firing incident in the Rohini area. However, the empty bullet casings found on the road confirm the incident. Additionally, the businessman's car was severely damaged in this attack. Police personnel from Sector 24 police station also arrived at the scene. During the investigation, bullet marks were visible on the front windshield of the blue SUV."

03 Jan 2026 01:34 pm

