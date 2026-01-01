Patna Crime News: Businessman Robbed of Rs 22.5 Lakhs at Patna Junction Under Guise of Checking; Accused Posed as Police

Jewellery trader Dheeraj told the GRP police station that he had sent his brother-in-law Deepak Kumar (25) from Vaishali to deliver silver ornaments to Santosh Devkar, owner of Raj Tanch, in Bakerganj, Patna. After delivering the ornaments, Deepak was returning with Rs 22.50 lakh. At Patna Junction, a policeman in uniform approached him and, under the pretext of checking his bag, took him to platforms 1, then 6 and 7. Another criminal was present there, and they snatched Rs 22.50 lakh by intimidating him. The police apprehended both criminals within 24 hours and recovered Rs 9.50 lakh. The criminals used to sell water at the junction previously.