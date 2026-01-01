1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patna

Patna Crime News: Businessman Robbed of Rs 22.5 Lakhs at Patna Junction Under Guise of Checking; Accused Posed as Police

According to the GRP police, upon receiving information, CCTV footage was reviewed, and two accused involved in the incident were arrested. Out of the looted amount, ₹9.5 lakh has also been recovered.

less than 1 minute read
Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Crime News

Representative Image

Criminals looted Rs 22.50 lakh from a gold trader at Patna Junction and fled in police uniforms. The incident occurred on December 29, but the case has now come to light. Gold trader Dheeraj Kumar filed an FIR at the GRP police station. The GRP took swift action, apprehending two criminals within 24 hours and recovering Rs 9.50 lakh. The arrested criminals are Deepak Kumar Jha from Khusrupur and Raja Kumar from Biharsharif.

Criminals were in police uniform

Jewellery trader Dheeraj told the GRP police station that he had sent his brother-in-law Deepak Kumar (25) from Vaishali to deliver silver ornaments to Santosh Devkar, owner of Raj Tanch, in Bakerganj, Patna. After delivering the ornaments, Deepak was returning with Rs 22.50 lakh. At Patna Junction, a policeman in uniform approached him and, under the pretext of checking his bag, took him to platforms 1, then 6 and 7. Another criminal was present there, and they snatched Rs 22.50 lakh by intimidating him. The police apprehended both criminals within 24 hours and recovered Rs 9.50 lakh. The criminals used to sell water at the junction previously.

Police traced criminals through CCTV footage

According to the GRP police, upon receiving information about the incident, the police reviewed CCTV footage and subsequently arrested two accused involved in the incident. Rs 9.50 lakh of the looted amount has also been recovered by the police. The police are conducting raids to apprehend the third criminal involved in this incident and recover the remaining amount.

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 11:40 am

Patna Crime News: Businessman Robbed of Rs 22.5 Lakhs at Patna Junction Under Guise of Checking; Accused Posed as Police

