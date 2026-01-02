Shahjahanpur: Gas geyser accident kills Class 12 student in bathroom

Utkarsh alias Umang, son of Jitendra Trivedi, who lives in Radha Vihar Colony, went to the bathroom to take a bath on Thursday afternoon. When he did not come out of the bathroom after a long time, his family became worried. The family members called out to him several times, but there was no response from inside. The family then broke the latch of the door and found Utkarsh lying unconscious inside the bathroom. The gas geyser was still running at that time.