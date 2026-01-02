Shahjahanpur: Gas geyser accident kills Class 12 student in bathroom

Gas geyser accident kills Class 12 student in Shahjahanpur. Image Source: X
A tragic incident has come to light in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Utkarsh Trivedi, an 18-year-old boy residing in Radha Vihar Colony, died while bathing in the bathroom. A gas geyser was running in the bathroom, and the accident occurred due to suffocation.
Utkarsh alias Umang, son of Jitendra Trivedi, who lives in Radha Vihar Colony, went to the bathroom to take a bath on Thursday afternoon. When he did not come out of the bathroom after a long time, his family became worried. The family members called out to him several times, but there was no response from inside. The family then broke the latch of the door and found Utkarsh lying unconscious inside the bathroom. The gas geyser was still running at that time.
The family quickly picked up Utkarsh and took him to the Community Health Centre (CHC). The doctors there declared him dead upon examination. Even then, the family's hopes were not extinguished, and they took Utkarsh to another hospital in Shahjahanpur, but the doctors there also confirmed he was dead. The police reached the spot and gathered information, and the family has refused to have a post-mortem conducted.
Utkarsh was a student of Class 12 at Cambridge Convent School in Puwayan. He was also among the top 10 students in his school in Class 10. His mother, Anupam Pandey, is a teacher at a government school. Utkarsh was preparing for the NDA. The school director, Dr. Rachit Agarwal, said that Utkarsh had recently collected his Class 10 marksheet from the school on December 31 so that he could apply for the NDA examination. He aspired to serve the country by becoming an officer in the Navy.
