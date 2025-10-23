Major Rail Accident Averted on Delhi-Agra Route as 12 Goods Train Coaches Derail, Shatabdi Express Cancelled

Major accident averted on Delhi-Agra rail route (Photo Source: Patrika Input)
Rail Accident Averted: A major railway accident was averted in the Jaint area between the Vrindavan-Azhai section of the Delhi-Agra railway track passing through Bina in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Twelve wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed here, causing panic.
Due to the accident, traffic on the Delhi-Agra up and down railway tracks was disrupted, causing several trains reaching the junction to arrive hours behind their scheduled time. Meanwhile, the Shatabdi Express, travelling from New Delhi to Rani Kamalapati, had to be cancelled.
According to information, a coal-laden goods train travelling from Mathura towards Delhi derailed in the Vrindavan-Azhai section around 9 PM on Tuesday. The derailment disrupted the up and down tracks, leading to a halt in train movement between Delhi and Mathura. Trains were diverted via Tundla to Agra, from where they proceeded to the junction via their regular route.
Due to the diversion of trains, several trains reached the junction 8 to 10 hours late. These included the Dakshin Express, Nanded Express, Pathankot Express, Malwa Express, Karnataka Express, and other trains.
