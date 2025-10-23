Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sagar

Major Rail Accident Averted on Delhi-Agra Route as 12 Goods Train Coaches Derail, Shatabdi Express Cancelled

The Shatabdi Express has been cancelled due to 12 wagons of a goods train derailing in Mathura. Meanwhile, more than a dozen trains passing through MP were delayed by approximately 10 hours. During this time, hundreds of passengers faced inconvenience at Bina Junction.

less than 1 minute read

Sagar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Rail Accident Avert

Major accident averted on Delhi-Agra rail route (Photo Source: Patrika Input)

Rail Accident Averted: A major railway accident was averted in the Jaint area between the Vrindavan-Azhai section of the Delhi-Agra railway track passing through Bina in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Twelve wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed here, causing panic.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Delhi-Agra up and down railway tracks was disrupted, causing several trains reaching the junction to arrive hours behind their scheduled time. Meanwhile, the Shatabdi Express, travelling from New Delhi to Rani Kamalapati, had to be cancelled.

Train Movement Between Delhi and Mathura Halted

According to information, a coal-laden goods train travelling from Mathura towards Delhi derailed in the Vrindavan-Azhai section around 9 PM on Tuesday. The derailment disrupted the up and down tracks, leading to a halt in train movement between Delhi and Mathura. Trains were diverted via Tundla to Agra, from where they proceeded to the junction via their regular route.

Trains Delayed by 8 to 10 Hours

Due to the diversion of trains, several trains reached the junction 8 to 10 hours late. These included the Dakshin Express, Nanded Express, Pathankot Express, Malwa Express, Karnataka Express, and other trains.

Updated on:

23 Oct 2025 01:39 pm

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 01:38 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Sagar / Major Rail Accident Averted on Delhi-Agra Route as 12 Goods Train Coaches Derail, Shatabdi Express Cancelled

Sagar

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Family of Four Dies by Suicide in Khurai, Mirroring Buradari Tragedy

Crime

MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

MNREGA wages have gone up from Rs 243 to Rs 231, workers are not happy, work remains incomplete
Sagar

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

National News

New Smart Meters: Beware of Soaring Electricity Bills in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

Special

Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja

trains
