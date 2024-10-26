scriptSpecial Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja | Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja | Latest News | Patrika News
Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Passengers will be able to travel to UP, Bihar, and West Bengal through these special trains.

SagarOct 26, 2024 / 01:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Railways runs special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja, so that people can reach home on festivals.

फाइल फोटो

Indian Railways has decided to run a large number of special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja, out of which nearly two dozen special trains will originate from Bina. With the operation of these trains, more than 20,000 additional passengers will be able to travel.
Passengers will be able to travel to UP, Bihar, and West Bengal through these special trains, which will not only benefit additional passengers but also provide relief to those who were disappointed due to the non-availability of tickets. In fact, UP and Bihar have great significance for Chhath Puja, and people try to reach their homes during this festival, even if they do not get to visit their homes for the rest of the year. To facilitate these passengers, Railways have run special trains, out of which more than two dozen trains will originate from Bina Junction, connecting passengers to UP, Bihar, and West Bengal.
More than 20,000 additional passengers will be able to travel through these trains
A special train typically consists of three AC-3, one AC-3E, one AC-1, one AC-2, and six sleeper coaches, along with general coaches. Therefore, with the operation of these special trains, more than 20,000 passengers will be able to travel, which will undoubtedly benefit the passengers.
The special trains being run are:

From Bina to Patna

  • 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Patna Express
  • 09493 Ahmedabad-Patna Special Express
  • 09467 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express
  • 09063 Vapi-Danapur Special Express
From Bina to Gorakhpur

  • 01415 Pune-Gorakhpur Special Express
  • 05326 Lokmanya Tilak-Gorakhpur Special Express
  • 01123 Lokmanya Tilak-Gorakhpur Special Express
  • 09145 Mumbai Central-Barauni Express
  • 09189 Mumbai Central-Katihar Express
  • 09031 Mumbai Bandra-Gorakhpur Express
  • 01431 Pune-Gorakhpur Express
  • 09043 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express
  • 01079 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Gorakhpur Express
  • 01207 Nagpur-Samastipur Express
From Bina to Howrah
  • 08612 Ajmer-Santragachi Express
From Bina to Rewa

  • 02189 Ranikamlapat-Rewa Express

