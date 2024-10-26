Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Passengers will be able to travel to UP, Bihar, and West Bengal through these special trains, which will not only benefit additional passengers but also provide relief to those who were disappointed due to the non-availability of tickets. In fact, UP and Bihar have great significance for Chhath Puja, and people try to reach their homes during this festival, even if they do not get to visit their homes for the rest of the year. To facilitate these passengers, Railways have run special trains, out of which more than two dozen trains will originate from Bina Junction, connecting passengers to UP, Bihar, and West Bengal.

More than 20,000 additional passengers will be able to travel through these trains

A special train typically consists of three AC-3, one AC-3E, one AC-1, one AC-2, and six sleeper coaches, along with general coaches. Therefore, with the operation of these special trains, more than 20,000 passengers will be able to travel, which will undoubtedly benefit the passengers.

The special trains being run are: From Bina to Patna 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Patna Express

09493 Ahmedabad-Patna Special Express

09467 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express

09063 Vapi-Danapur Special Express From Bina to Gorakhpur 01415 Pune-Gorakhpur Special Express

05326 Lokmanya Tilak-Gorakhpur Special Express

01123 Lokmanya Tilak-Gorakhpur Special Express

09145 Mumbai Central-Barauni Express

09189 Mumbai Central-Katihar Express

09031 Mumbai Bandra-Gorakhpur Express

01431 Pune-Gorakhpur Express

09043 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express

01079 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Gorakhpur Express

01207 Nagpur-Samastipur Express From Bina to Howrah