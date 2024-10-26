Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja

A special train typically consists of three AC-3, one AC-3E, one AC-1, one AC-2, and six sleeper coaches, along with general coaches. Therefore, with the operation of these special trains, more than 20,000 passengers will be able to travel, which will undoubtedly benefit the passengers.
- 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Patna Express
- 09493 Ahmedabad-Patna Special Express
- 09467 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express
- 09063 Vapi-Danapur Special Express
- 01415 Pune-Gorakhpur Special Express
- 05326 Lokmanya Tilak-Gorakhpur Special Express
- 01123 Lokmanya Tilak-Gorakhpur Special Express
- 09145 Mumbai Central-Barauni Express
- 09189 Mumbai Central-Katihar Express
- 09031 Mumbai Bandra-Gorakhpur Express
- 01431 Pune-Gorakhpur Express
- 09043 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express
- 01079 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Gorakhpur Express
- 01207 Nagpur-Samastipur Express
- 08612 Ajmer-Santragachi Express
- 02189 Ranikamlapat-Rewa Express