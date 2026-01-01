Indore: Death toll reaches 13 in contaminated water crisis; High Court takes strict view

Indore Contaminated Water: In the country's cleanest city, Indore, the system's apathy led to continuous suffering for the second day in Bhagirathpura. A leak in the municipal corporation's main and distribution lines 10-12 days ago allowed sewage and contaminated water from nearby factories to mix with the supply, reaching people's homes.
Residents have been falling victim to vomiting and diarrhoea, and deaths have occurred. The death toll has now risen from 8 to 13, with 300 people admitted to hospitals. On Wednesday, five more patients—6-month-old Avyan Sahu, Jivan Barede (80), Ashok Pawar, Shankar Bhaya, and Sumitra Devi—were reported to have died. The High Court has now taken cognisance of the matter.
The High Court has taken notice of this incident in Indore and has asked for a report on the matter to be presented in court within two days. Additionally, the court has directed that all affected individuals be provided with free medical treatment.
A mother mixed water with milk for her child, leading to vomiting and diarrhoea, and ultimately the child's death. Meanwhile, health officials continued their investigations in Bhagirathpura. Out of the 38 patients who arrived by evening, 10 were referred to other facilities. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has written to the Chief Minister demanding treatment, compensation for the victims, and an investigation and action in the case.
Sunil Sahu, a resident near Bhagirathpura vegetable market, stated that he got married in 2014 and has a 10-year-old daughter. After 11 years, their son Avyan was born. He was only 6 months old. His mother, Sadhana, with tears in her eyes, said that Avyan was taken to a private clinic after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. He was given medicine. On the night of December 29, he started crying. They took him to the hospital, but he passed away on the way. Contaminated water had been supplied for several days, and they were mixing it with cow's milk. He developed diarrhoea and vomiting.
Anand reported that medicine was administered to the main water tank 10 days ago. On December 18, his father, Jivan Barede, fell ill. He was taken to Aurobindo Hospital, where he died on December 28. Other family members are also affected.
Death After 3 Days in Hospital: Ashok Pawar of Bhagirathpura died on December 25 from vomiting and diarrhoea. His son Ravi said that his father had been ill for three days. He was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on December 23 but lost the battle for life.
Shankar Bhaya (70) of Imlicity died on December 31 at Cloth Market Hospital. Sumitra Devi (50), who had come from Bihar to visit her son in Bhagirathpura, died on December 21 from vomiting and diarrhoea.
The Congress party will also investigate the matter. Madhya Pradesh President Jitu Patwari has formed a 5-member committee. It includes former Urban Administration Minister Sajjan Verma, Jaivardhan Singh, Badnawar MLA Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat, Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar, and Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal. The committee will submit its report on January 5.
-1- Dilip Yadav, Municipal Commissioner: Ignored complaints of contaminated water. Did not oversee the pipeline tender process.
-2- Kamal Waghela, Councillor: Failed to take notice of the area's problems for 4 months. Did not act on complaints of contaminated water.
-3- Sanjeev Srivastava, In-charge: Did not take action on complaints of contaminated water. Scrambled to find solutions only after the deaths.
-4- Shubham Srivastava, Sub-Engineer, Zone-4, PHE: Was responsible for rectifying contaminated water issues but failed to do so. Was removed from service after 8 deaths.
-5- Yogesh Joshi, Assistant Engineer: Was supposed to repair leakages based on water complaints received through the helpline. Was suspended after the deaths.
-6- Rohit Sisodia, Additional Commissioner: Tenders were awarded in August but were held back. Complaints were ignored.
-7- Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor: Did not take any action on the continuous complaints from councillors.
