Indore: Death toll reaches 13 in contaminated water crisis; High Court takes strict view

Sunil Sahu, a resident near Bhagirathpura vegetable market, stated that he got married in 2014 and has a 10-year-old daughter. After 11 years, their son Avyan was born. He was only 6 months old. His mother, Sadhana, with tears in her eyes, said that Avyan was taken to a private clinic after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. He was given medicine. On the night of December 29, he started crying. They took him to the hospital, but he passed away on the way. Contaminated water had been supplied for several days, and they were mixing it with cow's milk. He developed diarrhoea and vomiting.