Cheetah family expands in Kuno with 9 new arrivals from Botswana, total now 48 in India

The suitable ecology, availability of prey, and secure area of Kuno National Park have made the breeding of cheetahs possible. Several females here have given birth to cubs, such as Gamini, Jwala, and Asha. This success indicates that cheetahs can be re-established in India. The arriving cheetahs were first examined by experts in Gwalior and then sent to the park by helicopter, where 5 helipads are ready. This operation was conducted in a stress-free and scientific manner to ensure the cheetahs' health was not affected.