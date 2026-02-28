Cheetah family expands in Kuno with 9 new arrivals from Botswana, total now 48 in India

The cheetah family has grown in Kuno (Photo Source – Patrika)
Kuno National Park: A historic moment unfolded at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Nine new cheetahs from Botswana, Africa, arrived in India via a special aircraft.
This is the third major consignment of cheetahs brought to India under 'Project Cheetah'. After landing at Gwalior Air Force Station at night by an Indian Air Force aircraft, they were transported to Kuno National Park in the morning by Indian Air Force helicopters.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, released these cheetahs into quarantine enclosures. With their arrival, the total number of cheetahs in India has reached 48.
The successful breeding rate and birth of cubs among the cheetahs already present in Kuno demonstrate the strength of this project. This step is not only significant for cheetah conservation but also reinforces India's commitment to reintroducing this majestic animal, which had become extinct in the country.
Special arrangements were made in the park, where the cheetahs will be kept in quarantine for a month for health checks and acclimatisation. After this, they will be released into the main enclosure.
It is noteworthy that out of the 9 cheetahs brought to Kuno from Botswana, 6 are female and 3 are male. Thus, the number of cheetahs in Kuno National Park has now reached 45. Significantly, 28 of these cheetahs were born in India. Additionally, 3 cheetahs have been released from Kuno to the Gandhi Sagar wildlife area. This brings the total number across the country to 48. Currently, all 9 cheetahs brought from Botswana will be quarantined for a month before being released into the main area.
The cheetahs, flying from Botswana in a special Indian Air Force aircraft, arrived in Gwalior between 9-10 PM on Friday night. An expert team conducted their health check-ups here. From 8:30 AM, the cheetahs were loaded into two helicopters and dispatched to Kuno, while one helicopter carried the expert team. Five helipads were prepared for safe landing in the park. By 9:30 AM, the cheetahs were brought to Kuno and released into the quarantine enclosures.
This translocation campaign is an excellent example of global wildlife conservation. The Botswana government has handed over these cheetahs to India, symbolising the strong relationship between the two countries. Project Cheetah began in 2022 with the arrival of 8 cheetahs from Namibia. In 2023, tweleve cheetahs arrived from South Africa. Now, with the third consignment from Botswana, the population is rapidly increasing.
The suitable ecology, availability of prey, and secure area of Kuno National Park have made the breeding of cheetahs possible. Several females here have given birth to cubs, such as Gamini, Jwala, and Asha. This success indicates that cheetahs can be re-established in India. The arriving cheetahs were first examined by experts in Gwalior and then sent to the park by helicopter, where 5 helipads are ready. This operation was conducted in a stress-free and scientific manner to ensure the cheetahs' health was not affected.
