28 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sheopur

Cheetah family expands in Kuno with 9 new arrivals from Botswana, total now 48 in India

Kuno National Park: Cheetahs brought from Botswana have been released in Kuno. Out of all the 9 cheetahs brought, 6 are female and 3 are male. After the arrival of the new batch in Kuno, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 48.

3 min read

Sheopur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

The cheetah family has grown in Kuno (Photo Source – Patrika)

Kuno National Park: A historic moment unfolded at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Nine new cheetahs from Botswana, Africa, arrived in India via a special aircraft.

This is the third major consignment of cheetahs brought to India under 'Project Cheetah'. After landing at Gwalior Air Force Station at night by an Indian Air Force aircraft, they were transported to Kuno National Park in the morning by Indian Air Force helicopters.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, released these cheetahs into quarantine enclosures. With their arrival, the total number of cheetahs in India has reached 48.

The successful breeding rate and birth of cubs among the cheetahs already present in Kuno demonstrate the strength of this project. This step is not only significant for cheetah conservation but also reinforces India's commitment to reintroducing this majestic animal, which had become extinct in the country.

Special arrangements were made in the park, where the cheetahs will be kept in quarantine for a month for health checks and acclimatisation. After this, they will be released into the main enclosure.

Cheetahs brought from Botswana released in Kuno

It is noteworthy that out of the 9 cheetahs brought to Kuno from Botswana, 6 are female and 3 are male. Thus, the number of cheetahs in Kuno National Park has now reached 45. Significantly, 28 of these cheetahs were born in India. Additionally, 3 cheetahs have been released from Kuno to the Gandhi Sagar wildlife area. This brings the total number across the country to 48. Currently, all 9 cheetahs brought from Botswana will be quarantined for a month before being released into the main area.

Brought by helicopter from Gwalior Airbase

The cheetahs, flying from Botswana in a special Indian Air Force aircraft, arrived in Gwalior between 9-10 PM on Friday night. An expert team conducted their health check-ups here. From 8:30 AM, the cheetahs were loaded into two helicopters and dispatched to Kuno, while one helicopter carried the expert team. Five helipads were prepared for safe landing in the park. By 9:30 AM, the cheetahs were brought to Kuno and released into the quarantine enclosures.

An excellent example of global wildlife conservation

This translocation campaign is an excellent example of global wildlife conservation. The Botswana government has handed over these cheetahs to India, symbolising the strong relationship between the two countries. Project Cheetah began in 2022 with the arrival of 8 cheetahs from Namibia. In 2023, tweleve cheetahs arrived from South Africa. Now, with the third consignment from Botswana, the population is rapidly increasing.

Operation conducted in a stress-free, scientific manner

The suitable ecology, availability of prey, and secure area of Kuno National Park have made the breeding of cheetahs possible. Several females here have given birth to cubs, such as Gamini, Jwala, and Asha. This success indicates that cheetahs can be re-established in India. The arriving cheetahs were first examined by experts in Gwalior and then sent to the park by helicopter, where 5 helipads are ready. This operation was conducted in a stress-free and scientific manner to ensure the cheetahs' health was not affected.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

28 Feb 2026 03:02 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Sheopur / Cheetah family expands in Kuno with 9 new arrivals from Botswana, total now 48 in India

Big News

View All

Sheopur

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage

sheopur
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.