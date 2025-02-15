scriptMP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage | MP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

MP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage

SheopurFeb 15, 2025 / 07:34 pm

Patrika Desk

sheopur
MP News: Life is unpredictable; one never knows when it might end. A shocking incident occurred in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, where wedding celebrations turned into mourning. A groom suffered a heart attack while sitting on a horse and died. A video of the groom’s death, right in front of the stage, has surfaced, leaving everyone shocked. This heartbreaking event transformed the joyous wedding into a scene of grief.
On Friday night, at a marriage garden in Sheopur city, the wedding of Pradeep Jat was taking place. Dressed as a groom, Pradeep, riding a horse and dancing, arrived with the wedding party to collect his bride. After the ceremonial entrance, as he rode towards the stage, he suddenly collapsed. For a few moments, amidst the wedding festivities, nobody noticed, and only the horse handler attended to him. However, as soon as those nearby saw Pradeep unconscious, panic ensued.
The wedding guests immediately rushed the unconscious Pradeep to a nearby hospital, but it was too late. Doctors pronounced him dead. Meanwhile, the bride, all dressed up, was waiting for her groom. Upon receiving the news of his death, she was overcome with grief. The wedding celebrations turned into mourning. The deceased groom, Pradeep Jat, was the nephew of Yogesh Jat, a state secretary of the Congress party. He was also a former district president of the NSUI.

