4 December 2025,

Thursday

Health

Delhi Air Pollution: Over 2 Lakh ARI Cases, Experts Warn of Increased Risk for Diabetics and Heart Patients

Over 2 Lakh ARI Cases in Delhi! Understand Why Pollution is Dangerous for Diabetes and Heart Patients, and How Small Steps Can Save Your Health.

Bharat

Dec 04, 2025

Textile City's air quality deteriorates, AQI rises again

Air Pollution (Image: Patrika)

Air Pollution Health Risk: This story is not just about statistics; it's about our daily breaths. Between 2022 and 2024, over 2 lakh people in Delhi were hospitalised with Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI). This is not a sudden surge; every time the air becomes toxic, the number of patients increases. The same trend is being observed in Mumbai and Chennai.

Patients with sugar (diabetes) and heart conditions are facing the most severe problems, as their bodies are already under strain. Toxic air deals a double blow to them. The data from Delhi clearly illustrates this.

According to Government Data

2022: 67,054 ARI cases

2023: 69,293 cases

2024: 68,411 cases

In 2024, hospital admissions also exceeded 10,800. This year has been even worse, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 401 in 14 locations, categorised as 'severe'. Such air can affect the lungs within hours. Doctors state that the actual numbers are much higher, as patients visiting small clinics and private practitioners are not always recorded.

Pollution Harms the Body in Multiple Ways

The air contains PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen oxides, ozone, sulphur dioxide, and hundreds of other chemicals. These particles penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. This is why the same air affects two individuals differently. Those with robust health might experience mild irritation. However, individuals with pre-existing conditions may face difficulty breathing.

Why Are Diabetics More Affected?

In diabetes, the body is already experiencing high levels of stress and inflammation. Pollution exacerbates these conditions. It leads to the constriction of blood vessels, slows down the healing of lung tissue, and makes one more susceptible to infections. Blood sugar levels can spike suddenly. Consequently, many patients report experiencing rapid fatigue, cough, breathlessness, and fluctuations in blood sugar during periods of high pollution. The impact on heart patients is visible within minutes.

Polluted air causes inflammation in the heart's arteries. This increases blood pressure, puts extra strain on the heart, and can lead to irregular heartbeats. As soon as the AQI crosses 300, heart patients experience a rapid increase in chest heaviness, shortness of breath, or dizziness.

What Do Doctors Advise?

Avoid going out early in the morning, as fog and night-time pollutants tend to linger. Take a 5-minute rest indoors after every 15 minutes spent outdoors. Open windows only by an inch, for 10 minutes, three times a day. Keep the throat warm to reduce spasms caused by cold air. Engage in indoor exercises such as slow yoga, stationary cycling, or step walking.

Do Not Ignore These Symptoms

If pollution levels are high, pay immediate attention to these subtle signs: rapid breathlessness, a cough lasting more than 3 days, fatigue by afternoon, a heavy feeling in the head in the morning, unexplained spikes in blood sugar, or chest heaviness during routine activities. Doctors advise that discontinuing medication during this season increases risks. Heart or asthma patients should always carry their medications and inhalers with them.

04 Dec 2025 04:53 pm

