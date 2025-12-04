Delhi Air Pollution: Over 2 Lakh ARI Cases, Experts Warn of Increased Risk for Diabetics and Heart Patients

In diabetes, the body is already experiencing high levels of stress and inflammation. Pollution exacerbates these conditions. It leads to the constriction of blood vessels, slows down the healing of lung tissue, and makes one more susceptible to infections. Blood sugar levels can spike suddenly. Consequently, many patients report experiencing rapid fatigue, cough, breathlessness, and fluctuations in blood sugar during periods of high pollution. The impact on heart patients is visible within minutes.