Eat These 10 Fruits Daily Amidst Rising Pollution to Keep Your Lungs Safe

Pollution Prevention Fruits: The increasing pace of pollution has instilled fear in people's minds regarding their health. This is a major concern for children and adults alike, as they are facing more respiratory issues due to pollution. In such a scenario, incorporating antioxidant-rich fruits into one's diet can significantly mitigate this threat. To protect oneself from pollution, it is crucial to have a strong immune system. There is no alternative to a balanced diet for this. According to dieticians, these 10 fruits can help protect you from pollution.