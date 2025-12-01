Eat These 10 Fruits Daily Amidst Rising Pollution to Keep Your Lungs Safe

Fruits (Image: Freepik)
Pollution Prevention Fruits: The increasing pace of pollution has instilled fear in people's minds regarding their health. This is a major concern for children and adults alike, as they are facing more respiratory issues due to pollution. In such a scenario, incorporating antioxidant-rich fruits into one's diet can significantly mitigate this threat. To protect oneself from pollution, it is crucial to have a strong immune system. There is no alternative to a balanced diet for this. According to dieticians, these 10 fruits can help protect you from pollution.
Amla is an Indian fruit that is a rich source of Vitamin C. It protects our body from free radicals and strengthens immunity, thereby safeguarding us from pollution.
Ramphal contains nutrients like Vitamin C and Vitamin B6, along with potassium, magnesium, and fibre. It is rich in antioxidants, which protect the body from damage. It also helps control cholesterol levels in the body.
Tomatoes reduce lung damage. They clear the respiratory tract, providing relief from asthma and other breathing problems. Tomatoes can be consumed in salads or soups, and can also be eaten with other fruits. Tomatoes also reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes in our body.
Mustard greens contain antioxidants like Vitamin A and Vitamin C, which protect cells from inflammation and stress caused by pollution. They promote good bacteria in the stomach, improving digestion and immunity.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce stress in the body. It reduces phlegm formation in the lungs, providing relief to the respiratory system. You can include it in your diet by boiling it in water, making ginger candies, cooking it in vegetables, or consuming it directly.
Raw turmeric contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory agent. It reduces stress caused by pollution. It helps protect the lungs from pollution and strengthens our body from within.
Apples are rich in flavonoids and Vitamin C. Eating an apple daily improves lung capacity. It also provides relief from problems like cough and allergies. Doctors advise asthma patients to eat an apple daily.
Oranges are an excellent source of Vitamin C. Their consumption boosts the body's immunity and counteracts the damage caused by free radicals generated by pollution, while also protecting skin and lung cells.
Pomegranates contain antioxidants like polyphenols. They help keep the blood clean. They also reduce inflammation in the lungs caused by pollution and protect against internal damage from pollution.
Papaya contains the enzyme papain, along with Vitamins A and C, which help eliminate toxins from the body. It strengthens the lungs and provides relief from respiratory problems.
