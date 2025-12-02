FDA Approves Stellest Lens to Slow Myopia Progression in Children by Up to 70%

Myopia Control Glasses for Kids: Most children will need to wear glasses at some point in their lives. Wearing glasses for the first time is a big deal for many children. But what if these glasses could also help prevent their eyesight from deteriorating? This is now possible. In September, the US FDA approved a new eyeglass technology that can significantly slow down the progression of myopia (difficulty seeing distant objects clearly, while near objects appear clear) in children. These lenses were already in use in Europe, Asia, and several other countries, and are now available in the US.