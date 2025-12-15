Sugar Replacement: Consume This Healthy Alternative, Mix in Tea, Coffee, and Milk

The sparkling white sugar available in the market is called 'slow poison' because various chemicals and processing are used to refine it. On the other hand, Desi Khand is the purest and most sacred form of sugarcane juice. Its method of preparation is very traditional. No machine bleaching or harmful chemicals are added to it. This is why its colour is not pure white but light brown or off-white. When you add it to tea, instead of the sharp sweetness of sugar, you get a mild, jaggery-like aroma and natural taste.