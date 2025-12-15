15 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

Health

Sugar Replacement: Consume This Healthy Alternative, Mix in Tea, Coffee, and Milk

If you use refined sugar or artificial sweeteners in your daily tea-coffee, now is the right time to change your habit. Small but smart changes can have a long-term positive impact on your health.

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Sugar Replacement: Consuming too much sugar can be detrimental to health, but giving up sweetness is not necessary. There are some indigenous and natural alternatives that you can add to your tea, coffee, or milk to maintain taste while also taking care of your health. In this article, we will tell you about a superfood that is a healthy and safe alternative to sugar and benefits the body in many ways.

What is Desi Khand?

The sparkling white sugar available in the market is called 'slow poison' because various chemicals and processing are used to refine it. On the other hand, Desi Khand is the purest and most sacred form of sugarcane juice. Its method of preparation is very traditional. No machine bleaching or harmful chemicals are added to it. This is why its colour is not pure white but light brown or off-white. When you add it to tea, instead of the sharp sweetness of sugar, you get a mild, jaggery-like aroma and natural taste.

Why are People Returning to Their Roots?

Nowadays, almost everyone is conscious about fitness. People understand that refined sugar and artificial sweeteners (sugar-free pills) deceive the body in the long run. In such a situation, Desi Khand is a 'smart switch' that makes you healthy without disturbing your lifestyle.

Not Just Sweetness, But Also a Treasure Trove of Health

A Happy Stomach Means a Happy You

You must have often noticed that after drinking strong tea with sugar, your stomach feels bloated or you experience heartburn (acidity). Desi Khand is mild in nature. It is easy to digest, so you don't feel heavy after drinking tea, and your digestive system functions properly.

Bones Will Get Iron-Like Strength

You might not believe it, but elements like calcium and magnesium are naturally present in Desi Khand. If you suffer from joint pain or feel your bones are weak, its consumption can prove beneficial.

Removes Anaemia

Women often complain of anaemia, or a lack of blood. Since Khand is the pure form of sugarcane juice, it is rich in iron. It can help improve haemoglobin levels in the body.

Supports Immunity

The natural minerals present in Desi Khand can help strengthen the body's immune system. It is believed to contribute in a small way to preventing problems like colds, coughs, or fatigue during seasonal changes.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 03:51 pm

