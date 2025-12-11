Early Cancer Signs: Foot Swelling or Numbness Could Indicate Cancer

Early Cancer Signs (Image: Freepik)
Early Cancer Signs: Often, people dismiss leg problems as common issues like muscle strain, improper posture, varicose veins, or nutritional deficiencies. However, persistent or unusual discomfort in the legs can sometimes be an early indicator of serious illnesses, including cancer.
Certain cancers such as lymphoma, bone cancer, soft-tissue sarcoma, blood cancer (leukemia), prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, or cancers that have spread to the spine can affect the legs. This can be due to nerve compression, impaired blood flow, lymphatic system dysfunction, or changes in the bones. Therefore, understanding leg problems, recognising their symptoms, and seeking timely medical attention is crucial.
If one or both legs experience daily swelling, feel heavy or warm to the touch when pressed, or worsen by evening, it could indicate lymph flow obstruction due to lymphoma, ovarian cancer, or pelvic tumours.
Persistent leg pain that is not relieved by movement or rest might be a sign of bone cancer or cancer that has spread to the bones.
Tumours in the spine, abdomen, or pelvis can press on nerves, leading to tingling sensations, unsteadiness while walking, or weakness in the legs. This typically develops gradually and does not improve.
Soft-tissue sarcoma in the thigh, calf, or buttocks often begins as a painless, slowly growing lump. Any lump larger than 2 cm, growing rapidly, or causing pain should not be ignored.
Melanoma or skin cancer on the legs can manifest as an enlarged mole, a change in mole colour, a new growth, or a sore that fails to heal over a long period.
If tumours obstruct blood or lymph flow, it can cause a feeling of heaviness, cramping, or rapid fatigue in the legs. Pay immediate attention if these symptoms accompany leg problems. Other signs may include unexplained weight loss, night sweats, extreme fatigue, frequent infections, loss of appetite, and a low-grade fever.
In such cases, you should consume beneficial foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, cherries, grapes, tomatoes, spinach, and kale. Iron-rich foods like lentils, chickpeas, spinach, and pumpkin seeds are important. For bone and nerve health, include dairy products, soy milk, almonds, figs, tofu, and salmon. Hydrating foods like coconut water, cucumber, watermelon, and green tea are also recommended.
During this time, you should avoid high-sodium foods (chips, pickles, packaged snacks), red and processed meats, excessive sugar and refined flour, and limit your intake of coffee and alcohol.
