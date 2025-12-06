Year Ender 2025: These Shining Stars of the Industry Lost to Cancer

Year Ender 2025: 2025 proved to be a deeply tragic year for the Indian entertainment industry. This year, we lost several artists whose presence had lent a distinct radiance to television, films, and regional cinema. Serious illnesses like cancer not only claimed their lives but also left a profound void in the hearts of millions of viewers. Looking back at the end of the year, it is evident that 2025 has emotionally shaken the Indian entertainment fraternity.