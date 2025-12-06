6 December 2025,

Saturday

Health

Year Ender 2025: These Shining Stars of the Industry Lost to Cancer

The year 2025 has been a sad one for the Indian entertainment industry. Many TV, film, and South cinema celebrities succumbed to cancer. Read the complete list here.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Year Ender 2025 (Photo- Freepik)

Year Ender 2025: 2025 proved to be a deeply tragic year for the Indian entertainment industry. This year, we lost several artists whose presence had lent a distinct radiance to television, films, and regional cinema. Serious illnesses like cancer not only claimed their lives but also left a profound void in the hearts of millions of viewers. Looking back at the end of the year, it is evident that 2025 has emotionally shaken the Indian entertainment fraternity.

Vibhu Raghave - The Unfinished Story of a Young Star

Vibhu Raghave, a rising face of the television industry, lost his battle with stage-4 colon cancer on June 2, 2025. He had been undergoing treatment for the past year, and fans were constantly praying for his recovery. After media reports, the news spread like wildfire, breaking everyone's heart. Bidding farewell to the world at such a young age was a significant blow to the entertainment industry.

Priya Marathe - Great Sorrow at a Young Age

Priya Marathe, a well-known actress in Marathi and Hindi television, succumbed to cancer on August 31, 2025, at the age of 38.
Priya, who gained popularity from hit serials like "Pavitra Rishta," left the entire nation in tears with her demise. Following media reports, a long queue of tributes was seen on social media. Her smiling pictures and simple nature will always be remembered.

Supergood Subramani - A Major Loss for the South Indian Industry

Supergood Subramani, who had carved a significant niche in Tamil cinema, was diagnosed with cancer in April 2025 and passed away just a month later, on May 10, 2025. The news of his sudden deterioration in health and subsequent death sent shockwaves through the fans of South Indian cinema.

Pankaj Dheer - The Quiet Farewell of 'Karna'

Pankaj Dheer, the renowned actor who played the role of Karna in Mahabharat, passed away from cancer on October 15, 2025.
His acting, his charisma, and his dignity on screen will forever live on in the hearts of the audience. The television industry bid farewell to him as an icon.

Prem Sagar - A Great Strength Behind the Scenes

Prem Sagar, a veteran cinematographer and producer in the film industry, passed away in August 2025 due to colon cancer.
His contributions to technology, visuals, and the art of storytelling will always be remembered.

The Biggest Lesson of 2025

This year served as a stark reminder that cancer continues to be a dangerous and deadly disease within the entertainment industry. The passing of many artists has forced us to reflect that health is the true wealth, and timely screening, awareness, and treatment can save lives.

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 02:30 pm

English News / Health / Year Ender 2025: These Shining Stars of the Industry Lost to Cancer

