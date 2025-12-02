Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Memory Loss? These Affordable Snacks Can Combat Forgetfulness

Eating peanuts strengthens the nerves of the brain and increases memory. Learn why skin-roasted peanuts are the best snack for brain health for the elderly and children.

Dec 02, 2025

peanut kernels

Peanuts (Image: Patrika)

Memory Boosting Snacks: Numerous supplements are available in the market today that claim to enhance memory and sharpen the mind. However, the truth is that you don't need expensive products for brain health. All you need is to make a habit of eating the right snack daily. Researchers at Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands have found that a common snack, peanuts, can improve both brain vessels and memory. And this snack won't be heavy on your budget; it might even be present in your home pantry.

How Do Peanuts Help the Brain?

In the study, 31 healthy elderly individuals aged 60 to 75 consumed 60 grams of peanuts daily for 16 weeks. They could eat them in the morning or afternoon, either whole or in small pieces.

Brain Vessels Work Better

The results were surprising: a 3.6% improvement in Global Cerebral Blood Flow (CBF), a 5.8% increase in Verbal Memory, along with a 5 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure and a 4 mmHg reduction in pulse pressure. Researcher Peter Joris explains that CBF is the most crucial way to deliver oxygen and essential nutrients to the brain. When CBF increases, brain vessels function better, and memory also improves.

What Makes Peanuts Special?

Peanuts are rich in nutrients. 100 grams of peanuts contain 25.8 grams of protein, 8.5 grams of fibre, and 49.2 grams of healthy fats (Monounsaturated and Polyunsaturated). Minerals and vitamins are also included. Additionally, the amino acid L-arginine, which is essential for the health of blood vessels, is found in good quantities in peanuts. The study used Skin-Roasted Peanuts because their skin contains extra fibre and antioxidants, which are beneficial for the health of both blood vessels and the brain.

Who is This Research For?

As age increases, the functionality of brain vessels begins to decline. This increases the risk of memory loss, cognitive decline, and dementia. According to the WHO, 57 million people worldwide were affected by dementia in 2021, a number projected to reach 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Consuming peanuts can gradually help reduce this problem. It is particularly beneficial for the elderly.

How to Eat Peanuts?

Consume 60 grams (approximately one handful) of peanuts daily. Unsalted and skin-roasted peanuts are the best. Eat them directly or mix them into salads, yogurt, or other snacks. Note that individuals with peanut allergies should not consume them.

