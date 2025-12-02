Memory Loss? These Affordable Snacks Can Combat Forgetfulness

Memory Boosting Snacks: Numerous supplements are available in the market today that claim to enhance memory and sharpen the mind. However, the truth is that you don't need expensive products for brain health. All you need is to make a habit of eating the right snack daily. Researchers at Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands have found that a common snack, peanuts, can improve both brain vessels and memory. And this snack won't be heavy on your budget; it might even be present in your home pantry.