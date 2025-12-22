22 December 2025,

Monday

Health

Norovirus Outbreak in Winter: Symptoms Appear Within 12 to 48 Hours, Know When it Becomes Life-Threatening, Advise Doctors

Sudden vomiting and watery diarrhoea can be a sign of norovirus. Learn about its symptoms, dangers, treatment, and prevention methods with doctor's advice.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

Norovirus symptoms (Image: Freepik)

Sudden bouts of severe vomiting and watery diarrhoea can be dangerous if not taken seriously. According to health experts, such symptoms can indicate a Norovirus infection. It is a highly contagious virus that directly attacks the stomach and intestines and spreads very rapidly from person to person. Often, people ignore it by calling it "Stomach Flu," but doctors clarify that it has no relation to the flu or influenza virus.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is considered a major cause of stomach-related illnesses and food poisoning worldwide. Its first major outbreak occurred in 1968 in Norwalk, USA, hence it was previously called the Norwalk virus. Today, this virus spreads rapidly in schools, hostels, hospitals, cruise ships, and crowded places.

How common is this infection?

According to statistics, approximately 685 million cases of Norovirus infection are reported globally every year. Of these, more than 200 million are children. This virus is more active during the winter season, and cases increase rapidly between November and April.

Norovirus Symptoms, According to Dr. Aditya Soni

According to Dr. Aditya Soni, a senior physician, the most dangerous aspect of Norovirus is that its symptoms start suddenly and very rapidly. Its main symptoms include sudden severe nausea, frequent vomiting, persistent watery diarrhoea, severe abdominal cramps, and pain. Other symptoms include mild to high fever, headache, body ache, extreme weakness, and fatigue. Dr. Soni explains that symptoms appear within 12 to 48 hours of exposure to the virus and usually last for 1 to 3 days. Symptoms can be more severe in children and the elderly.

How does Norovirus spread?

This virus is highly contagious and can spread in the following ways:

  • Through direct contact with an infected person
  • By touching contaminated surfaces and then bringing your hand to your mouth
  • By eating undercooked or contaminated food
  • By drinking contaminated water

It spreads particularly when an infected person prepares or serves food. Some seafood, such as oysters, can also be naturally infected with it.

Why can it be dangerous?

Most people recover within a few days, but the biggest risk is dehydration, i.e., a severe lack of water and minerals in the body. Signs of dehydration include reduced urination, dry mouth, dizziness, extreme weakness, lethargy in children, and crying without tears.

What is the treatment?

There is no specific medicine or vaccine for Norovirus. Treatment focuses on managing the symptoms:

  • ORS and adequate water
  • Complete rest
  • Light and easily digestible food
  • Medical advice is necessary in severe cases.

Prevention is the best cure

To avoid it, wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Eat well-cooked food. Keep dirty surfaces clean. Also, maintain distance from sick individuals. Remember, hand sanitisers are not very effective against Norovirus, so handwashing is most important. There are many strains of Norovirus, so a person can get infected again even after having had it once.

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 12:53 pm

