20 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

Time-Saving 45-Minute Full-Body Workout for Busy People

In today's fast-paced life, it's not easy for everyone to find separate time for the gym. In such a situation, a 45-minute full-body workout is an excellent option for those who want to stay fit and active in a short time.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

45-minute exercise routine, Effective home workouts, Full-body calorie burn exercises,

Easy Workout Plan (Image: AI)

Easy Workout Plan: In today's busy and hectic life, it's not easy for everyone to stay fit by going to the gym or doing long workouts. In such a situation, a 45-minute full-body workout is a perfect option. You can easily do it at home or in the gym. This routine helps in toning the muscles of the entire body, increasing strength, and burning calories. In just 45 minutes, you can activate your entire body and take effective steps towards your fitness goals.

How to do a 45-minute Full Body Workout?

A 5 to 10-minute warm-up is essential. It is very important to prepare the body before starting the workout. Start with light cardio. You can do brisk walks, jogging, arm circles, hip openers, and bodyweight squats. This activates the muscles and reduces the risk of injury.

30 minutes of Strength Training

In strength training, choose exercises that work multiple muscles simultaneously. Include push-ups and chest presses for the upper body, rowing exercises and lat pull-downs for the back, and squats and lunges for the legs and hips. Also, do exercises like shoulder press and plank or dead bug. Take a 30 to 60-second break between each exercise so that the body does not get tired quickly and the pace of the workout is maintained.

5 to 7 minutes of Cool-down

Cool-down after a workout is as important as a warm-up, as it relaxes the muscles and speeds up recovery. First, do hip stretches, followed by hamstring stretches, so that the body can fully enter a state of rest and recovery.

  • Spread your feet shoulder-width apart
  • Place one leg forward, heel on the ground and toes pointing upwards
  • Slowly bend forward from the waist
  • Hold for 15–30 seconds and then switch legs
  • Finally, do chest and back stretching

Benefits of doing a Full Body Workout

  • Improves overall body strength
  • Burns more calories, which helps in weight loss
  • Maintains better body shape and improves posture
  • Reduces fatigue and weakness
  • Provides relief from stress and anxiety
  • Strengthens heart and lung health

How many times a week should this workout be done?

Doing the 45-minute full-body workout 3 to 4 times a week is sufficient. It does not require expensive machines or heavy weights. All that is needed is that you do it regularly, pay attention to the correct breathing pattern, and along with it, get good sleep and a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedies on their own but to seek advice from an expert or doctor related to that medical practice.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 12:12 pm

English News / Health / Time-Saving 45-Minute Full-Body Workout for Busy People

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Can this weight loss drug also help protect against diabetes and cancer? Study of 16 lakh people sheds light

Medicine
Health

Spinach Side Effect: Eating Spinach Daily Can Be Harmful, Know Its Disadvantages in Winter

Spinach Side Effects, पालक खाने के नुकसान, रोज पालक खाने के नुकसान, Spinach Side Effect in Winter, पालक साइड इफेक्ट,
Health

Nasal Cancer Alert: Signs in the Nose to Watch Out For – Could This Be the First Sign of a Rare Cancer?

Health

Sugar Replacement: Consume This Healthy Alternative, Mix in Tea, Coffee, and Milk

Sugar Replacement, Healthy Sugar Alternatives, Cheeni Ka Healthy Option, Sugar Free Diet,
Health

Breakthrough for Cancer Patients: New mRNA Vaccine Trains the Body’s Immune System to Fight Cancer

Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.