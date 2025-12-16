16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Health

Nasal Cancer Alert: Signs in the Nose to Watch Out For – Could This Be the First Sign of a Rare Cancer?

Frequent pain, bleeding, or congestion in the nose could be a sign of nasal cancer. Learn about its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment in simple terms.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Nasal Cancer Alert (Image: Freepik)

Nasal Cancer Alert: If you frequently experience nasal pain, congestion, or persistent discomfort on one side of your nose, it's not something to be taken lightly. Few people are aware that persistent pain or discomfort in the nose can also be an early sign of nasal cancer. This cancer is very rare, but its cases have been gradually increasing in recent years. It is also a cause for concern that this disease is found more commonly in men than in women.

What is Nasal Cancer?

Nasal and sinus cancer occurs when cancerous cells begin to form in the nasal cavity or sinuses. Nasal cancer specifically starts in the empty space behind the nose, which connects to the throat above the roof of the mouth. Sinuses are small air-filled spaces around the nose. This cancer falls under the category of head and neck cancers.

Who is at Higher Risk of Nasal Cancer?

A higher risk of nasal cancer has been observed in people working in certain occupations, especially those exposed to harmful dust or chemicals for extended periods. This includes individuals working with wood dust (carpentry), textile dust, leather dust, flour dust, nickel and chromium dust, and those exposed to mustard gas or radium. Additionally, smoking cigarettes, HPV infection, a family history of cancer, fair skin, being male, and being over 55 years of age also increase the risk.

What are the Symptoms of Nasal Cancer?

Often, the symptoms appear on only one side of the nose, such as persistent nasal congestion, pain above or below the eyes, frequent nosebleeds, discharge of pus or foul-smelling fluid from the nose, numbness in the face or teeth, continuous watery eyes, changes in vision, ear pain or pressure, and the presence of a lump in the face, palate, or inside the nose.

How is Nasal Cancer Diagnosed?

If a doctor suspects nasal cancer based on the symptoms, they may refer you to an ENT specialist. Diagnostic tests such as X-ray, CT Scan, MRI, PET Scan, and biopsy are performed.

Treatment and Prevention

The treatment for nasal cancer includes surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Complete prevention is not possible, but the risk can be reduced by quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to hazardous chemicals.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 12:08 pm

English News / Health / Nasal Cancer Alert: Signs in the Nose to Watch Out For – Could This Be the First Sign of a Rare Cancer?

Health

