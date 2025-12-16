Nasal Cancer Alert: Signs in the Nose to Watch Out For – Could This Be the First Sign of a Rare Cancer?

Nasal Cancer Alert: If you frequently experience nasal pain, congestion, or persistent discomfort on one side of your nose, it's not something to be taken lightly. Few people are aware that persistent pain or discomfort in the nose can also be an early sign of nasal cancer. This cancer is very rare, but its cases have been gradually increasing in recent years. It is also a cause for concern that this disease is found more commonly in men than in women.