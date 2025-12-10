10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Viral Myositis Symptoms: A Frightening Disease Emerging After Flu in Children, Be Alert! It Can Be Fatal

A 9-year-old girl was suddenly unable to walk after a bout of flu. Doctors diagnosed a rare viral myositis. Parents must recognise these warning signs.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Representative Image (Freepik)

Viral Myositis Symptoms: This story is a health warning that every parent should know, as sometimes a seemingly ordinary flu can become a sign of danger for children. Something similar happened to 9-year-old Tori from Michigan, USA. Initially, Tori had very common flu-like symptoms: fever, chills, and extreme fatigue. Her mother, Ashley, thought a few days of rest, medication, and fluids would resolve it. However, the real trouble began when Tori's condition worsened after the fever subsided.

Child Unable to Walk Suddenly After Flu!

Slight body aches are common with the flu, so when Tori complained of pain in her legs, Ashley wasn't overly concerned at first. But as the pain intensified, it became strange. First, there was pain in her thighs, which then moved down to her calves.

Tori repeatedly said her legs were so weak that she couldn't stand properly. Ashley immediately took her to the clinic, but doctors dismissed it as part of a normal flu recovery, advising rest and hydration. They even allowed Tori to go to school the next day! However, the next morning, the situation changed dramatically. As Tori tried to stand, she collapsed to the floor; the pain was so severe she couldn't take a single step. This was the moment Ashley realised she couldn't wait any longer. She rushed her to the emergency room.

The Scary But Rare Condition: Benign Acute Childhood Myositis

Several tests were conducted at the hospital, and finally, the real cause was revealed: Benign Acute Childhood Myositis, a rare inflammation of the muscles that occurs after a flu infection, primarily affecting children. According to an NIH report, this condition causes sudden, severe pain in the calves, rendering the child unable to walk. Many doctors are also unaware of this condition, leading to delays in proper diagnosis, which is what happened with Ashley.

Treatment and Gradual Recovery

Tori received IV fluids, pain medication, and continuous monitoring at the hospital. After a few days of treatment, the pain subsided, but it still took about a week for her to walk normally again. Gradually, her strength returned, and she became her active self once more.

This Story Will Alert Every Parent!

This incident deeply affected Tori's mother. Consequently, she shared her entire experience on TikTok, where the video has garnered over 700,000 views. Her most significant message is: if a child says the pain is "not normal," do not ignore it. A parent's intuition can often save a life. Ashley hopes that her story will help other parents recognise this rare flu complication in time.

Updated on:

10 Dec 2025 03:21 pm

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 01:53 pm

