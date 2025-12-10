Viral Myositis Symptoms: A Frightening Disease Emerging After Flu in Children, Be Alert! It Can Be Fatal

Tori repeatedly said her legs were so weak that she couldn't stand properly. Ashley immediately took her to the clinic, but doctors dismissed it as part of a normal flu recovery, advising rest and hydration. They even allowed Tori to go to school the next day! However, the next morning, the situation changed dramatically. As Tori tried to stand, she collapsed to the floor; the pain was so severe she couldn't take a single step. This was the moment Ashley realised she couldn't wait any longer. She rushed her to the emergency room.