Health

Tea and Coffee Side Effects: Excessive consumption in winter can weaken bones, doctors explain how to avoid it

Why does excessive consumption of tea and coffee in winter increase joint pain? AIIMS doctors explain the link between caffeine, dehydration, and cartilage damage. Learn how to avoid it.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Dec 03, 2025

Tea and Coffee (Image: Freepik)

Tea Coffee Side Effects: As winter arrives, most people increase their consumption of tea and coffee to stay warm. However, according to Dr. Dushyant Chauhan, an Orthopaedic and Sports Injury Surgeon at AIIMS Raipur, this habit can cause problems for your joints, especially when the caffeine intake becomes excessive.

In an Instagram video, he explained that while hot beverages may make the body feel warm, excessive consumption can have an adverse effect on bones and joints.

How Does Tea, While Hot, 'Cool Down' Bones?

Dr. Chauhan explains, "It may sound strange, but it's true that excessive tea can reduce the moisture in bones. The cartilage inside the knees starts to dry out. This increases stiffness, and the bones begin to rub against each other, leading to increased pain." In winter, people drink less water and more tea and coffee. This is the biggest mistake. The caffeine present in both can increase dehydration in the body.

Why Does Dehydration Increase in Winter?

In cold weather, people feel less thirsty and tend to drink tea and coffee instead of water. The body's need for water remains the same as in summer. Dr. Chauhan says, "You can drink tea, it's not forbidden... but make sure to drink water along with it. Otherwise, your cartilage can dry out, and joint pain can increase."

Does Caffeine Damage Cartilage? Experts Explain

Dr. P.C. Jagdish, an Orthopaedic Trauma and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, explains that a significant portion of cartilage is made of water. He states, "If the body becomes dehydrated, cartilage loses its flexibility. This reduces cushioning in the joints, and friction increases with every movement." Caffeine does not directly damage cartilage, but its mild diuretic effect can reduce the body's water content, especially when a person drinks less water and more tea and coffee.

Drink This Much Water If You Drink a Lot of Tea-Coffee

If you drink several cups of tea or coffee daily, ensure you drink 2 to 2.5 litres of water every day. Drink a glass of water with every cup of tea or coffee. This simple method helps maintain proper joint lubrication.

What Else Can Be Done to Protect Joints?

To prevent this, engage in light exercises like walking and cycling. Avoid sitting in one place for long periods. Keep your knees warm. Consume a diet rich in Vitamin D, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids. Strengthen the muscles around your knees. These small habits can significantly help manage the joint pain that often increases in winter.

03 Dec 2025 12:55 pm

Health / Tea and Coffee Side Effects: Excessive consumption in winter can weaken bones, doctors explain how to avoid it

