Breakthrough for Cancer Patients: New mRNA Vaccine Trains the Body’s Immune System to Fight Cancer

The research team has developed nanoparticles that adhere directly to the surface of tumours, particularly those with high levels of HER2 protein (found in many types of cancer). These nanoparticles deliver mRNA, forcing the cancer cells to produce spike proteins. As soon as these proteins are produced, the immune system is rapidly activated and attacks the cancer cells, recognising them as foreign invaders. Crucially, due to COVID-19, most of our bodies already possess immune memory for spike proteins. This means that as soon as cancer cells display this protein, they will be destroyed even more rapidly.