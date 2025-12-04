4 December 2025,

Thursday

Jaipur

Jaipur Northern Ring Road: 99km, 6-lane route to pass through 150 villages

Jaipur Northern Ring Road Project: Following approval from the central government, the Northern Ring Road Project in the capital city of Jaipur is now beginning to materialise on the ground.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Jaipur: Following the approval of the central government, the Northern Ring Road Project in the capital Jaipur is now beginning to take shape on the ground. NHAI has started the field survey and land measurement work ahead of the ring road construction.

Land acquisition will commence after the survey is completed. It is noteworthy that a 99 km long ring road will be built in Jaipur, which will pass through approximately 150 villages.

For the construction of the Northern Ring Road in Jaipur city, NHAI has identified the location near Chhitroli, close to Bagru on Ajmer Road, from where the ring road is to begin. Additionally, demarcation work has also started in Kalwar, Jobner, Rampura Dabri, Jalsu, and Choumu.

Farmers Uncertain Due to Demarcation

Farmers are currently in a state of uncertainty due to the ongoing demarcation for the construction of the Northern Ring Road. In villages falling under Kalwar Tehsil and Jalsu Tehsil, separate demarcation teams are creating cement markers with the help of drones and GPS for the North Ring Road. Farmers in the area are unsure if the ring road will indeed follow this route.



99.35 km Long Ring Road to be Six-Lane

The Northern Ring Road will start from Chhitroli on Ajmer Road and extend to Bassi on Agra Road. This ring road will be approximately 99.35 kilometres long and will be a six-lane highway. The maximum speed limit for vehicles on the new ring road will be 120 km per hour. Land from about 150 villages will be acquired for the ring road.

Ring Road to Pass Through These Tehsils

According to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road and Transport, the new ring road will pass through 10 tehsils of Jaipur. These include Choumu, Maujmabad, Sanganer, Amer, Jamwaramgarh, Bassi, Kalwar, Jalsu, Jobner, and Rampura Dabri tehsils.

New Ring Road to Pass Through 150 Villages

The new ring road will pass through approximately 150 villages, including Anantpura, Jaitpura, Chithwadi, Dhani Gogoriyan, Surpura, Chandrabhanpura, Boraj, Devla, Kesrisinghpura, Kalyanpur, Jharna, Ghegha-Bhavsinghpura, Bagru Kalan, Rajadhirajpura, Chhitroli, Mohanbari, Israwala, Bilochi, Syari, Kalighati, Achrol, Labana, Gunavata, Dhand, Chak Kotia, Kushalpura, Chhapar, Bhanpur Kalan, Khemawas, Indragarh, Saiwar, Polada, Chavand Ka Mand, Langadiyawas, Nayala, Deoda Chod, Ramratanpura, Harchandpura, Hirawala, Geela Ki Nangal, Badswami, Pachar, Lalpura, Ramlakabas, Kalwar, Kapadiyawas, Ramsinghpura, Sherawalpura, Maheshwas Khurd and Kalan, Nagal Ladi, Chekrojda, Mukudpura, Rampura, Bobas, Aaidanka Bas, Tibariya, Sundariyawas, Jai Ram Pura, Jahota, Chumanpura.

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Northern Ring Road: 99km, 6-lane route to pass through 150 villages

