27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

150 New E-Buses to Hit Jaipur's Roads from January, Revolutionising Public Transport

The picture of public transport in the capital is set to change. From January, 150 new e-buses will be seen running on the city's roads.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Image: Patrika

The picture of public transport in the capital is set to change. From January, 150 new e-buses will be seen running on the city's roads. Soon, relief will be provided to the city dwellers who have been troubled by the shortage of buses, overcrowding, and pollution for a long time. With the arrival of these buses, the dependence on diesel buses will also decrease.

Currently, many buses running in Jaipur have become old, and passengers have to wait for a long time on many routes. In such a situation, the new e-buses will directly increase the convenience of common passengers. These e-buses will be specifically deployed on the city's high-traffic routes to benefit the maximum number of passengers. The journey will be more comfortable than before due to low noise, no smoke, and better suspension. This change will be clearly felt by those who commute daily to offices, schools, and colleges.

The new buses will be operated on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. This means that the responsibility of operating and maintaining the buses will lie with a private company, while the right to decide fares and routes will remain with JCTSL. This is expected to provide better control over the regularity and technical condition of the buses. Currently, in the initial phase, operations will be tested, and by March, the entire system will be under the GCC model.

In the first phase, preparations are complete to operate 75 e-buses from the Bagrana depot. The work of charging stations and electricity connections has been completed here, due to which operations are expected to start from January. In the second phase, there is a plan to operate 75 e-buses from the Todi depot. However, the charging and electricity arrangements are not yet complete here. For this reason, there might be a slight delay in the second phase of buses. According to officials, work has been expedited at the Todi depot so that the buses can be put on the road soon.

The arrival of e-buses will also impact the city's pollution levels. Carbon emissions from the transport sector will decrease, and expenditure on diesel will also reduce. The government's focus is now on increasing electric public transport. In this regard, there is a plan to bring in 500 more e-buses, which will include 50 double-decker buses.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 12:24 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / 150 New E-Buses to Hit Jaipur's Roads from January, Revolutionising Public Transport

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Chomu Violence: Female Stone-Pelters Among Those Who Attacked Police in Mosque Dispute, 110 Arrested So Far

Jaipur

Chomu Dispute: 6 Policemen Injured in Mob Attack, Internet Suspended for 24 Hours, Know Why Chaos Erupted in Jaipur's Chomu?

Chomu Dispute, Jaipur (Image Source: Patrika)
Jaipur

Jaipur: Stones pelted at police near mosque at 3 AM, several injured, forces from multiple police stations arrive, police use tear gas

Jaipur

Jaipur Kite Ban Alert: Aircraft to fly low from January 2-15, kite flying banned in these areas, check police order

Jaipur

Jaipur Murder Case: Lover Packed Girlfriend's Body for 30 Hours Before Dumping it at Neighbour's House; Every Move of the Cunning Killer Foiled

Jaipur-Murder-Case
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.