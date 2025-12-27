150 New E-Buses to Hit Jaipur's Roads from January, Revolutionising Public Transport

In the first phase, preparations are complete to operate 75 e-buses from the Bagrana depot. The work of charging stations and electricity connections has been completed here, due to which operations are expected to start from January. In the second phase, there is a plan to operate 75 e-buses from the Todi depot. However, the charging and electricity arrangements are not yet complete here. For this reason, there might be a slight delay in the second phase of buses. According to officials, work has been expedited at the Todi depot so that the buses can be put on the road soon.