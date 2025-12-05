Jaipur Airport: Suspected ‘Spy Device’ Found, Team Sent to Delhi for Investigation

Suspicious battery-like device found during checking. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur: A suspicious battery-like device found during parcel checking at Jaipur Airport turned out to be a machine for cheating in gambling. The police took the device found at the airport seriously. A team led by DCP East Sanjeev Nain, while tracing the source of the device, reached Delhi from Jaipur and shocking information came to light during the interrogation of two brothers.
Sandeep Kapoor, a resident of Meera Bagh, Delhi, confessed that this is not a terrorist or dangerous device, but a spy machine prepared for cheating in gambling. It fits between currency notes and is operated through a mobile app. Information about the opponent's playing cards is sent through this device. Sandeep has been making such gadgets since 2012 and runs a company named ‘Sunrise’.
The police team further interrogated Sandeep's brother-in-law, Amit Bakshi, a resident of Rohini. Amit handles the promotion and order management of this business. He had booked this parcel through DTDC courier, which was to be sent to Hyderabad. Courier company employee Radha Ballabh Sharma also confirmed that five days ago, Amit had booked a parcel for Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, which was to be received by a person named ‘Sharif’. The parcel was first sent from Delhi to Jaipur and then from Jaipur to Andhra Pradesh by plane.
There was a stir at the domestic cargo terminal of Jaipur Airport on Tuesday when a scanning of a suspicious parcel revealed an electronic battery-like device hidden among bundles of currency notes. The Central Industrial Security Force team immediately stopped the screening system upon seeing it and informed senior officials. Within minutes, security protocols were implemented, and the scanning zone was cordoned off, restricting the movement of staff. Rajasthan ATS and Airport Police reached the spot and started the investigation.
The senders of the suspicious device found at the airport have been identified. This device is used for cheating in gambling. All individuals related to the device will be issued notices to appear for questioning legally.
-Rahul Prakash, Special Police Commissioner
