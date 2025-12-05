5 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Crime

Jaipur Airport: Suspected ‘Spy Device’ Found, Team Sent to Delhi for Investigation

Jaipur Airport: A suspicious battery-like device found during parcel checking at Jaipur Airport turned out to be a machine for cheating in gambling.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

jaipur-airport-security

Suspicious battery-like device found during checking. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur: A suspicious battery-like device found during parcel checking at Jaipur Airport turned out to be a machine for cheating in gambling. The police took the device found at the airport seriously. A team led by DCP East Sanjeev Nain, while tracing the source of the device, reached Delhi from Jaipur and shocking information came to light during the interrogation of two brothers.

Sandeep Kapoor, a resident of Meera Bagh, Delhi, confessed that this is not a terrorist or dangerous device, but a spy machine prepared for cheating in gambling. It fits between currency notes and is operated through a mobile app. Information about the opponent's playing cards is sent through this device. Sandeep has been making such gadgets since 2012 and runs a company named ‘Sunrise’.

The police team further interrogated Sandeep's brother-in-law, Amit Bakshi, a resident of Rohini. Amit handles the promotion and order management of this business. He had booked this parcel through DTDC courier, which was to be sent to Hyderabad. Courier company employee Radha Ballabh Sharma also confirmed that five days ago, Amit had booked a parcel for Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, which was to be received by a person named ‘Sharif’. The parcel was first sent from Delhi to Jaipur and then from Jaipur to Andhra Pradesh by plane.

How it was caught

There was a stir at the domestic cargo terminal of Jaipur Airport on Tuesday when a scanning of a suspicious parcel revealed an electronic battery-like device hidden among bundles of currency notes. The Central Industrial Security Force team immediately stopped the screening system upon seeing it and informed senior officials. Within minutes, security protocols were implemented, and the scanning zone was cordoned off, restricting the movement of staff. Rajasthan ATS and Airport Police reached the spot and started the investigation.

Those sending the suspicious device identified

The senders of the suspicious device found at the airport have been identified. This device is used for cheating in gambling. All individuals related to the device will be issued notices to appear for questioning legally.
-Rahul Prakash, Special Police Commissioner

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

jaipur

rajasthan news

Published on:

05 Dec 2025 08:29 am

English News / Crime / Jaipur Airport: Suspected ‘Spy Device’ Found, Team Sent to Delhi for Investigation

Big News

View All

Crime

Trending

Aspiring lawyer Paras, set to marry on 17 March, killed by speeding Thar driven by woman cricketer

Jaipur Road Accident
National News

Rajasthan: Police seize large cache of illegal explosives, arrest two

illegal-explosives
Crime

‘I’ll fulfil Saksham’s dream’: Aanchal, who married her lover’s body, vows to become officer

Saksham Aanchal Love Affair Maharashtra caste murder
Crime

Rajasthan Horror: Family Catches Couple, Sets Them Ablaze with Petrol

lover
Crime

Jaipur: Police raid two houses, detain eight in illegal flesh trade crackdown

Crime
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.