Jaipur Airport: Suspected ‘Spy Device’ Found, Team Sent to Delhi for Investigation

The police team further interrogated Sandeep's brother-in-law, Amit Bakshi, a resident of Rohini. Amit handles the promotion and order management of this business. He had booked this parcel through DTDC courier, which was to be sent to Hyderabad. Courier company employee Radha Ballabh Sharma also confirmed that five days ago, Amit had booked a parcel for Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, which was to be received by a person named ‘Sharif’. The parcel was first sent from Delhi to Jaipur and then from Jaipur to Andhra Pradesh by plane.